These 12 Montreal Streets Will Be Pedestrianized For The Summer Of 2022
Nothing like sitting on a terrasse on a street with no cars.
The city has announced the Montreal streets that will be pedestrianized for the summer of 2022. They are:
- Avenue du Mont-Royal from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue Fullum;
- Rue Wellington from 6e avenue to rue Régina;
- Rue Sainte-Catherine E. from rue Saint-Hubert to avenue Papineau;
- Rue Ontario E. from boulevard Pie-IX to rue Darling;
- Avenue Duluth E. from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue Saint-Hubert;
- Rue Saint-Denis from rue Sherbrooke to boulevard de Maisonneuve;
- Rue Émery;
- Rue Sainte-Catherine O. from boulevard Saint-Laurent to rue de Bleury;
- Rue Clark from rue de Montigny to the Maison du développement durable (one block);
- Place du Marché-du-Nord from avenue Casgrain to avenue Henri-Julien;
- Avenue Bernard from avenue Wiseman to avenue Bloomfield;
- And rue de Castelnau E. from rue Saint-Denis to avenue de Gaspé.
In a press release, Projet Montréal, the party of Mayor Valérie Plante, said that the administration has devoted funding to keep subsidizing the summer pedestrian street program for three years. Pedestrianized streets became a citywide phenomenon in the summer of 2020 when social distancing requirements inspired the city to create more space for foot traffic.
"Boroughs, business owners, residents, customers, passers-by and tourists appreciate the quality of life offered by pedestrianization projects," Mayor Plante said in the release.
"They have become a signature feature of summertime Montreal and contribute directly to commercial vitality. [...] These projects are not only good for the economy. They also contribute directly to the quality of life of the population and the attractiveness of Montreal."