This Huge Lakeside Airbnb In Quebec Is $56/Night Each If You Split It With Your Crew
Just 1.5 hours by car from Montreal!
Overdue for a weekend getaway? Want to make the most of breathtaking fall scenery? This huge lakeside chalet in Quebec's Lanaudière region — one-and-a-half hours by car from Montreal — is available for rent on Airbnb, and it'll cost you just $56 per person per night if you split it with your gang.
Sleeping up to eight people in the middle of nature in Entrelacs, Quebec, this home features large windows that look out onto the backyard and waterfront.
To take full advantage of the colourful autumn leaves, there's a large terrasse with a picnic area, a year-round barbecue and a hot tub.
There's also an outdoor fire pit so you and your gang can sit around the campfire while looking out at the surrounding beauty.
Inside, there are three bedrooms with a total of five beds. The top floor has a modern kitchen with a large island, dining room and balcony. The lower floor has a spacious living room with a fireplace and a foosball table.
Weather permitting, you can venture out on the lake in a pedal boat or kayak with life jackets already available on site.
Otherwise, there are hiking trails to explore, regardless of the season.
Prices for a stay at this little piece of paradise start at $250 total per night for a group of up to four people, and $350 per night for eight travellers, excluding fees and taxes. There is a three-night minimum for the rental.
The perfect autumn chalet less than 2 hours from Montreal
$250/night for up to four guests
Region: Entrelacs, Quebec, in Lanaudière
Why You Need To Go: Make the most of the fall season by getting away with your gang!
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.