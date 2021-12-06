It Has Begun — Montreal Snow Removal Crews Are Out After Our First Major Snowfall
Around 13 cm of the fluffy stuff fell on Sunday night and Monday morning.
Classic Montreal winter, striking at a moment's notice, am I right? On Sunday night through Monday morning, the city saw its first major snowfall of the season with around 13 centimetres of what quickly became wet grey mush.
With snow and slush, comes chaos on the road and that's why Mayor Valérie Plante announced on Twitter that she has called on the city's snow removal crews to mobilize for the first snow removal of the 2021-2022 cold season.
Il est tomb\u00e9 sur Montr\u00e9al quelque 13 cm de neige, qui se sont depuis m\u00e9lang\u00e9s \u00e0 de la pluie. En raison du gel qui nous attend, nous d\u00e9clenchons, d\u00e8s ce soir, le premier chargement de neige de la saison. \n\nSoyez prudents et portez attention \u00e0 la signalisation! #polmtl— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1638803883
"Because of the frost that awaits us, we are triggering the first snow pickup of the season this evening," the mayor wrote in French on Twitter.
And she's right. The forecast in Montreal is looking downright nasty. An unholy mix of snow and freezing rain will likely pummel the streets well into Monday evening, making a mess of the commute.
While traffic on Monday night might be a nightmare thanks to the weather, the Surêté du Québec tells MTL Blog that as of the time of writing there have been no major collisions in the Montreal area.
There was a serious accident in the Montéregie region, however, which claimed the life of a woman, according to the SQ.
Several municipalities also reported school closures on Monday morning, as per a CTV News report.
Snow removal in Montreal, meanwhile, follows a series of steps to get to the roads and sidewalks clear for everyone.
First, crews spread salt and gravel on roads and sidewalks to prevent slips. After that, roads and sidewalks are plowed. Finally, crews load the snow into trucks — but that only happens if there are 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on the ground.
