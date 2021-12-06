A Freezing Rain Warning Was Issued For Montreal, So Roads Could Be A Nightmare Today
Drive safe!
Roads in your area could be a bit of a nightmare this Monday morning, as there's currently a freezing rain warning issued for Montreal by Environment Canada.
The warning was issued at 4:18 a.m. and says that we can look forward to two millimetres of freezing rain early during the morning, as the snow that we saw last night transitions into rain.
Traffic is expected to be a bit more difficult to navigate as a result. "The morning rush hour will be particularly affected," Environment Canada wrote.
The government weather agency went on to explain that "surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."
Basically, you're going to want to drive extra safely this morning and maybe leave a little earlier.
Predicting that nasty weather is on its way to our province, Transports Québec provided a list of useful tips for drivers faced with this bad weather:
- Turn on your headlights and be visible — the "automatic" mode does not necessarily mean your tail lights are always on.
- Adjust your speed.
- Keep a safe distance between vehicles.
- Clear snow or ice from your car by doing a complete sweep of windows, mirrors, roof, hood, lights and license plate.
- Be patient with winter maintenance vehicles.
The freezing rain warning is in effect for the areas of Châteauguay - La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil - Varennes, and Montréal Island. So, your drive to work this fine Monday morning may not be as pleasant as you hoped for.
