Here Are The Green Flags To Look For In Job Ads If You're Ready For Work You Love
Montreal's employers are shaking things up.
When it comes to finding your dream job, spotting red flags is important, but it's equally important to pay attention to the green flags — the positive aspects of a job that make it worth pursuing.
If you're eager to make a difference and find fulfillment in your career, you can think of green flags as the things that get you excited about the role, the company, or the team beyond just the prospect of employment.
Whether you’re new to the workforce or switching gears mid-career, keep these green flags in mind during your next job search to find the perfect role and make it yours.
You're encouraged to bring your whole self to work
Knowing you can express who you are at work is critical to making your career your own. When browsing job ads, look for employers who use inclusive language and mention diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Another thing to check out is whether the ad includes words like "collaborative," "supportive" or "empowering" — it suggests a work environment where people are encouraged to be themselves.
Don't forget to research the company's leadership and recent articles about the company's diversity and inclusion efforts too, like employee resource groups (ERGs).
For instance, RBC has 52 ERGs for employees from all walks of life to explore, so it’s easier for team members to find their crew and engage with the communities that matter to them inside and outside of work.
Benefits that fit your lifestyle
When it comes to finding a job that truly suits you, you'll want to look for flexible and modern benefits that meet you where you are in life right now.
For example, RBC employees get coverage for mental health services, free confidential counselling, fitness discounts, massages and family planning benefits in areas like fertility, surrogacy and adoption services.
It's also worth looking for a workplace that helps your dollars go further, whether that’s through retirement savings matching, discounts or other ways to help you save.
Keep an eye out for things like access to retirement programs, employee savings programs, performance bonuses and opportunities to help you save on everyday purchases.
You can get involved in programs that make a difference
If you want your job to have a real impact, look for ads that mention initiatives like community engagement programs and volunteering.
RBC’s offering includes a volunteering, giving and community action platform, which enables employees to find volunteer gigs, start their own initiatives, track their efforts, donate directly to charities and receive rewards for the time they invest in causes they care about.
"RBC gives me opportunities to give back to the community and reinforces my spirit of giving in many ways I would never be able to on my own," said Beverley Page, an RBC employee.
The employer has a good reputation among staff & in their industry
While this information might not immediately stand out in a job ad, a quick look around should help you figure out if your potential employer has a good reputation among its staff and industry.
Do they receive awards for their work? This can be a good indication that the company is well-respected in its industry. RBC, for example, has been named one of Canada's Best Places To Work six years in a row.
Plus, as Canada's biggest bank, they're an established and stable leader in the financial industry worldwide.
Well-respected companies attract top talent, which means you also get to work with and learn from the best in your field.
You get opportunities to develop your skillset
If you love to learn, grow and try new things, look for job ads that mention opportunities for advancement or career growth within the company.
A job ad that mentions challenging projects or working with cutting-edge tech suggests that they encourage employees to develop new skills and expertise.
And to make sure you're fully supported in your career, look out for phrases like "supportive work environment" — it can indicate that the company values employee growth and development.
Upskilling and mentorship opportunities are just a couple of the many ways that RBC makes the career development of their teams a priority.
The company’s values align with your own
When you and your workplace share the same values, you're more likely to feel a sense of connection and commitment to your work, which can lead to a happier and more balanced work life (and who doesn't want that?).
It might not always be apparent in a job ad if a company is a value match, but you can always check the company's website, social media pages and other online sources to get a sense of their values and mission.
You can also look at recent articles about the company to get a better understanding of the culture.
Hunting for a job that feels like it fits your life and career goals can be daunting, but focusing on green flags can help you find the right fit.
With 98,000 employees worldwide, RBC offers tons of career opportunities with competitive salaries, benefits, ongoing training and development opportunities.
RBC is dedicated to cultivating and encouraging a culture that promotes inclusivity, diversity and equitable opportunities for everyone today and in the future.
