'La Pizza Week' Lets You Put Your Fingers Into Montreal's Weirdest, Cheesiest Pies
You can also vote for your favourite 🍕
The best thing since sliced bread has got to be sliced pizza and Montrealers can take their pick next month during La Pizza Week from May 1 to 14. The annual festival is now twice as long to offer pizza lovers double the time to discover the wackiest, tastiest pies in the city.
Hundreds of restaurateurs are donning their aprons to make original creations for the festival.
Last year, Montrealers could try pizzas with unusual toppings, like jalapeno poppers, lobster, and mac & cheese. The 'Jambon-beurre' pizza from Gepetto paid hommage to the French ham sandwich. While Les Garnements didn't hold back with its Cheeto, BBQ bacon, and jalapeno masterpiece.
Other more classical options were also available, like the meat-covered 'Amoureux de la viande' pie from Alto Restaurant and the sausage and pesto 'California pizza' from Ristorante Giorgio.
You can join in the festival this year by trying out the pies that intrigue you the most. La Pizza Week participants are invited to order slices in-person, by takeout, or by delivery, and then share their takes on social media using #lapizzaweek in posts. Anyone ordering slices through DoorDash will get $5 off all orders of $15 or more.
Throughout the week, you can also vote on your favourite finds. Restaurants with the most liked pizzas in different categories will either get a "People's Choice" or "Judges' Choice" award.
More than a dozen cities in the province will participate in La Pizza Week, including Montréal, Laval, Montérégie, Gatineau, Lanaudière, Mauricie, Chaudière-Appalaches, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Estrie, Saguenay, Côte-Nord, Laurentides, Abitibi and Québec.
La Pizza Week 2022
When: May 1 to May 14
Where: Participating restaurants across Montreal