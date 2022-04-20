I Tried Montreal’s Newest Hot Pot Restaurant & Damn That Pot Was Hot
Liuyishou's hot pot didn't disappoint! 🍲
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Liuyishou Hot Pot is one of the latest joints to join the roster of delicious must-try Montreal restaurants. Located in the heart of downtown, this hot pot spot definitely didn't disappoint — not that I thought it would! Liuyishou officially opened its doors this past weekend in celebration of its grand opening, and a grand opening it was.
While I've definitely had some good hot pot in Montreal, it looks as if I've got a new favourite resto to frequent.
After being seated, I couldn't help but take note of the modern interior and spacious tables. I mean, it is an all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant after all — spacious tables are a total must.
It didn't take much time before selecting my broth. I decided to go for a mix of two, the Liu's House Special Soup Base with medium heat, and the bone and pork rib option.
Now the fun part: selecting what I wanted to fondue. Liuyishou offers an array of meats, veggies, and noodles to choose from. I decided to try a little bit of everything.
What was on my list? Alright, here we go:
- Sliced Beef
- Sliced Pork Belly
- Spicy Hand-Cut Beef
- Pacific White Shrimp
- Popcorn Pork
- Rice Cake
- Potatoes
- Lotus Root
- Lettuce
- Spinach
- Broccoli
- Corn
- Udon Noodles
- Instant Noodles
- Fried Spring Rolls
I tossed in the veggies and shrimps first to get 'em cooking, putting a few in each broth to get a taste of both.
I then went for the sliced beef and pork belly, giving the spicy soup base a go first.
The verdict? The hot pot was f*cking hot! The sliced beef with the aroma and flavours of the spicy broth was a combination I didn't know I needed.
Now, if you're someone who loves spicy food, then the medium base is right up your alley — heck even go for the full-on hot option if you're feelin' adventurous enough.
It provided just the right amount of kick without sending me into a full-blown coughing fit. As for the bone and pork rib broth? My absolute fave.
The simplicity of this soup base offered a fabulous mix of flavours that paired well with everything, especially the noodles and greens.
Liuyishou also offers a topping and sauce bar, so that you can take your hot pot experience to the next level. From sesame seeds, peanuts, scallions, to soy sauce, hoisin, and an array of other choices, the flavour train just didn't wanna stop.
After diving into everything, and I mean everything, we ended our meal off just right with some fresh fruit offered from the Liuyishou bar.
There's just something about finishing a spicy and savoury meal with the sweetness of oranges, watermelon, and cantaloupe that I can't explain — but it truly was the cherry on top.
Now am I going to ditch my other hot pot spots in the city? Not at all. But I'll definitely be throwing Liuyishou into the mix a little bit more frequently.
So...you feelin' hungry yet?
Liuyishou Hot Pot Montreal
@liuyoushi.montreal | Instagram
Price: $29.95 for adults, $21.95 for seniors, and $17.95 for kids.
Address: 1224, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Liuyishou Montreal allows you to dive into an array of delish broths, and fondue items from various meats, veggies, and noodles for the ultimate hot pot experience.