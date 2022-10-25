La Ronde’s Season Is Almost Over — Here’s When It Closes
Fright Fest continues right up until the last day! 🎢🎃
Much like the 360° Chaos roller coaster ride, La Ronde's open season has come full circle. The park will stay open for one last weekend before shutting its doors until next year on October 30 at 8 p.m.
There is still one last event to catch at the park: Fright Fest continues right up until the closing day.
You can get an extra adrenaline rush between thrill rides in one of La Ronde's "scare zones," filled with Halloween ghouls waiting to startle you after dark.
Each of the zones is themed, featuring either zombies, vampires or demons.
The park also has multiple themed haunted houses to explore nearby. The Curse Farm is ripe with living scarecrows, while the 3D Cirque Diabolique house is filled with creepy clowns. The Cauchemars house goes the nightmare route and District 51 gets the mad scientist, experiment-gone-wrong treatment.
You can grab $40 tickets online for a full day at the park, or pay $25 for unlimited access to thrill rides and multiple haunted houses between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. The half-day option costs $20 if you have a season pass.
The evening of Friday, October 28, is restricted to people aged 18+ to allow for added adult scares.