A McGill Student Built A Retro Arcade With Local Art Exhibitions & People Are Loving It
More like an art-cade, am I right? No?
When you're in school, getting a well-funded part-time job can be a great side hustle. But one McGill student took it a step further. Gursagar Singh is a 20-year-old engineering student, and also the owner of a vintage-style arcade in the West Island, where he serves "artisanal milkshakes" and displays local art alongside some fun retro games.
Out of the games at his arcade, Singh's favourite is Fast-and-Furious-themed. "It's what I grew up watching and it brings me back to where all I wanted to be was a racecar driver," Singh told MTL Blog over email.
His goal with this business, his first, according to CTV News, was to bring more activities to the West Island — and to promote creativity in all its forms.
Each month, the arcade features a new local artist, displaying their works and selling merch to directly fund Montreal creatives. Singh's Arcade hosts a launch for each new artist — allowing the community to get to know each other while also bringing potential new gamers to the space.
The experience has been incredibly rewarding, according to Singh. "The aspect that surprised me is the amount of support the local community has given me," he told MTL Blog. "I am really grateful for the continued support, and I am forever committed to bringing bigger projects and bigger ideas to the city as far as I am capable."
This outpouring of support from his neighbours feels like the right way to succeed, according to Singh. "When you start a corporation, you are employed by the people and the community will only support you if you become a pillar for it."