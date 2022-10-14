13 Spine-Tingling Montreal Date Ideas For The Halloween-Obsessed
It's the season to fright-fall in love, or at the very least catch a date in your web this Halloween. Take your pick of haunted experiences — from houses to whole villages — along with costume parties, thrifting opportunities and light shows to connect with that special witch, zombie or ghoul in your life. For those who like to get spooked, or just revel in the macabre, here are thirteen date ideas in and around Montreal taking place this month:
La Ronde's Fright Fest
When: through October 31
Where: La Ronde, 22, chem. Macdonald
Cost: $39.99
Reason to Try: For adrenaline junkies open to an extra fright factor, the after-dark tickets at La Ronde are the perfect way to find a 'ride or die' companion. Enter a 'scare zone' on your way to a roller coaster and you might be startled by a ghoul. You can also check out haunted houses through the end of the month, like the 3D Cirque Diabolique, Cauchemars and District 510. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., you have unlimited access to thrill rides and all the haunted houses for $25 (or $20 if you have a season pass). Fridays are 18+.
Sciences Maudites
When: Thursday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Marché Underground, 3731, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Reason to Try: Forget the tacky plastic deco from the dollar store and find some vintage treasures at this secondhand haven. You can walk through nearly a dozen rooms of well-curated goodies with your date to find the perfect Halloween costume or a spooky shelf addition. There's so much to see, you'll want a partner in crime to make sure you can take it all in and find the quirkiest items.
Montreal Casino Costume Party
When: October 28 and 29, from 7 p.m.
Where: Montreal Casino, 1, ave du Casino
Cost: Free to enter.
Reason to Try: You'll have plenty to do with your date at the Montreal Casino Halloween bash — it's in the cards. There will be a costume pavilion at the entrance with make-up and themed props to help you get into character before a spooky photo op sesh. Try a themed cocktail at the bar during happy hour, catch live body painting or enjoy a musical show by Barbada and DJ Sandy Duperval.
Black Lagoon Pop-Up Bar
When: through October 31.
Where: Bar Vintage, 132, rue Fleury Ouest
Reason to Try: Cheers your boo at this Halloween pop-up bar serving themed cocktails, like the dark orange Screaming Banshee (gin, pineapple and apricot, fizzed out with bitters) or the red Blood Rave (mezcal, beets, falernum and lime). The deco is immersive, creepy and dungeon-like, with rock, goth and metal music playing for full ambiance.
Fetish Halloween Party
When: October 29
Where: Theatre Paradoxe, 5959, boul. Monk
Cost: $50-60 general admission, $90 VIP.
Reason to Try: You might be a freak in the sheets, but no basic ghost costumes are allowed at this fetish-themed party in a former Montreal church. Don your most extreme outfit and dance with your date to live DJ sets between burlesque shows, live circus performances and gogo dancers. Cirque de Boudoir parties are sexy and kink-oriented, so you'll want to make sure your date is open to that before getting tickets.
Malefycia Haunted House
When: October 7 - 30
Where: 6945, ave du Parc
Cost: $66 for general admission with 20 tokens, $99 for 31 tokens and one joker, $120 for 40 tokens and two jokers.
Reason to Try: This haunted experience is not for the faint of heart (only 18+ are allowed). Malefycia is known for ramping up the realism, along with your heart rate. Get ready to cling to your date as you walk through terrifying scenes. You'll need to stock up on thirty tokens to try all parts of the experience, including mini-games and the most intense thrills.
Illumi by Cavalia
When: From October 7, 2022 to January 8, 2023
Where: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval
Cost: $26.75 for general admission of a pedestrian, $36.75 for a driver and $26.75 for a car passenger.
Reason to Try: You and your date will be a-glow from all of the Halloween lights at Illumi (and each other's company, of course). There are 19 areas to discover with a skele-ton of lit spiders, aliens, witches, and more. If you decide to walk the route, it takes up to 90 minutes. If you decide to drive through, it's about an hour long.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
When: October 20-22, 27-31
Where: MainLine Theatre, 3997, boul. St-Laurent
Cost: $30.00 Regular; $50 VIP; $25 Students (18+ only)
Reason to Try: If you and your date are fans of the cult film, you'll want to catch the downtown stage show. The camp musical romp will feature all the classic songs with a full live cast, band and dancers.
Aphrodisia: A Night of Sapphic + Queer Kink, Horror & Fantasy
When: October 29, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Cabaret Berlin, 1982, rue Sainte-Catherine Est
Cost: $30 general admission, $35 last minute.
Reason to Try: This one is for queer dates and couples looking for a night of kink and horror at Montreal's only gothic nightclub. Live DJs and dancers will bring the party to life with bewitching performances.
La Voute Night Cabaret: Halloween Edition
When: October 31, 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: La Voûte, 360, rue Saint-Jacques
Cost: $20 tickets at the door, unless you reserve VIP by email ahead of time (which comes with bottle service).
Reason to Try: If you're looking for a party on actual Halloween night, which purists know is the only night the spirits actually come out to play, La Voûte is the place to go. The night cabaret venue says its party is inspired by Heidi Klum's famous scare night shindigs. You and your date can munch on neo-Japanese cuisine, sip themed drinks and get your dance on in the vaults of the former Royal Bank, while acrobats perform overhead.
Roller Disco
When: October 29, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Arena LeRinque, 8355, chemin Montview
Cost: $23.12 + tax
Reason to Try: Skates (and scares) will abound at this roller disco. You and your date could win a prize for your costume at the retro experience replete with disco lights. You'll need to rent skates or bring your own to participate. Roller skates or inline skates start at $10 per rental and protective gear starts at $5 (cash only). You'll need to bring a valid photo ID and print your electronic ticket ahead of time.
Haunted Village
When: October 14, 21-22 & 28 & 29
Where: 1425, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville
Cost: $31-33 adult, $23-25 teens (11-17 years old) depending the day.
Reason to Try: More than a haunted house, this is a whole haunted village with over a hundred costumed creeps hoping to animate your nightmares. There are over 20 scenes to explore in this historical site. You'll need at least two hours to get through the whole thing.
Deadwood Drive-Thru
When: October 14 - 31
Where: 411 Corkstown Rd, Nepean, ON
Cost: 50$ + taxes per vehicle
Reason to Try: If in-person haunted houses (and villages) are a little too intense, this contactless drive-thru experience might be just the ticket. Deadwood Haunted Drive is two hours away from Montreal, near Ottawa. You're advised to "crack your windows and lock your doors" as you drive through six immersive horror scenes with live actors. The experience takes around 15 minutes and you have to book your ticket in advance online.
