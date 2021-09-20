Élections Montréal Is Hiring Poll Workers For The Upcoming City Elections
They are looking to hire some 13,000 people.
If you're seeking some chill and lucrative part-time employment, look no further than Élections Montréal.
The agency is hiring for a wide range of poll worker positions for the upcoming municipal election this November.
If you want to be a part of the electoral staff during the mayoral elections, all you have to do is send in an application. While there are many positions available, most will only require you to be 16 or older and have a social insurance number.
There are entry-level positions from sanitation officers to polling officers and even more advanced positions.
If you work for Élections Montreal, you'll need to be available during the advance polling days on October 30 and 31 or the actual election days on November 6 and 7.
To apply for a job, you'll need to send in your availability and specify which position you want.