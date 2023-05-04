Lizzo Postponed Her Montreal Concert Due To Illness
"I will make it up to you Montreal, so sorry."
It was not About Damn Time for Lizzo's stop tonight in Montreal. The singer was set to appear at the Bell Centre on May 4, 2023, and only hours before the show shared that she will not be able to perform due to illness.
"Hi, Montreal. I had a sore throat last night and a headache and I went to bed and I woke up this morning and it was worse. My body is weak and I have chills and my head hurts," Lizzo said in a video shared on her Instagram.
"Normally if it's just a cold I'll shower, I'll eat, [I will] take some medicine and it gets better but this is getting worse," she said — laying down wearing a face mask.
Lizzo believes she likely caught the flu and had to make the "unfortunate decision" to cancel the show. Despite not being able to make it on stage, Lizzo said that she fully plans on returning to Montreal. "I want to find a date to reschedule but I just can't perform tonight."
This marks the singer's second time ever having to cancel an event due to health reasons throughout the entirety of her career. "I will make it up to you Montreal, [I am] so sorry," she finished.