Concert Week Is On In Montreal — You Can Score $25 Tickets To Shania Twain, Wizkid & More

Shania Twain performing on stage, Right: Wizkid wearing a orange shirt and silver chain looking into the mirror.

Evenko has officially announced its Concert Week extravaganza and you can score some cheap tickets to a bunch of your fave artists. With loads of shows to enjoy this year, you can snag tickets for as low as $25 from May 10 to May 16, 2023.

"It's concert week! For the occasion, Evenko members will benefit from a special offer of $25 all-inclusive tickets! The offer will include tickets to some of the most anticipated shows," Evenko wrote in an email shared with MTL Blog.

Montrealers can get down to a number of big names heading to the 514 this year. The Evenko Concert Week includes tickets for the following shows:

Centre Bell

  • Nickelback — June 14
  • Rod Stewart — August 24
  • Shania Twain — October 25
  • Wizkid — November 8
Place Bell
  • Megadeth – May 11
  • Seven Lions – May 19
  • Young The Giant — May 30
  • Odesza — June 14
  • Dream Theatre — July 4
  • Volbeat – August 2
  • Gojira & Mastodon — August 18
  • Parkway Drive — September 19
  • The Australian Pink Floyd — September 30
MTELUS
  • August Burns Red — May 13
  • Yungblud — July 3

Théâtre Corona

  • Charlie Cunningham — October 21
  • Gogo Penguin — May 11
  • John Butler — May 24
  • The Mavericks — June 2
  • The Halluci Nation x F*cked Up — June 4
  • Palace — June 13

Le Studio TD

  • The Wailers — May 21
  • Loveless — May 23
  • Hyphen Hyphen — August 24

Amphithéâtre Cogeco

  • The Musical Box — June 13
  • The Man In Black — June 17
The $25 tickets are first-come first-served, so act fast!
