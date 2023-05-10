Concert Week Is On In Montreal — You Can Score $25 Tickets To Shania Twain, Wizkid & More
May 10, 2023, 3:41 PM
Evenko has officially announced its Concert Week extravaganza and you can score some cheap tickets to a bunch of your fave artists. With loads of shows to enjoy this year, you can snag tickets for as low as $25 from May 10 to May 16, 2023.
"It's concert week! For the occasion, Evenko members will benefit from a special offer of $25 all-inclusive tickets! The offer will include tickets to some of the most anticipated shows," Evenko wrote in an email shared with MTL Blog.
Montrealers can get down to a number of big names heading to the 514 this year. The Evenko Concert Week includes tickets for the following shows:
Centre Bell
- Nickelback — June 14
- Rod Stewart — August 24
- Shania Twain — October 25
- Wizkid — November 8
Place Bell
- Megadeth – May 11
- Seven Lions – May 19
- Young The Giant — May 30
- Odesza — June 14
- Dream Theatre — July 4
- Volbeat – August 2
- Gojira & Mastodon — August 18
- Parkway Drive — September 19
- The Australian Pink Floyd — September 30
MTELUS
- August Burns Red — May 13
- Yungblud — July 3
Théâtre Corona
- Charlie Cunningham — October 21
- Gogo Penguin — May 11
- John Butler — May 24
- The Mavericks — June 2
- The Halluci Nation x F*cked Up — June 4
- Palace — June 13
Le Studio TD
- The Wailers — May 21
- Loveless — May 23
- Hyphen Hyphen — August 24
Amphithéâtre Cogeco
- The Musical Box — June 13
- The Man In Black — June 17
The $25 tickets are first-come first-served, so act fast!