If You’re Looking To Treat Your S/O This Valentine's Day You Need To Check Out These 5 Restaurants
Take in the romance of Old Montreal on the most romantic day of the year
If you’re looking for the perfect Valentines Day plans, we’ve got you covered. Grab dinner in Old Montreal at one of these 5 restaurants where you can try unique dishes from tasty sushi and Izakaya, to French bistro classics and dry-aged meat. After dinner go for a stroll in the most romantic district of the city, followed by a night stay at Hôtel Nelligan or Hôtel Place d’Armes, their special Valentine’s Day packages will impress you and your S/O!
Brasserie 701
Courtesy of Brasserie 701
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Why You Need To Go: Brasserie 701 Chic French Bistro serving classics and they have a special Valentine's Day menu for two!
Kyo Bar Japonais
Courtesy of Kyo Bar Japonais
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Why You Need To Go: The contemporary and dynamic Kyo Bar Japonais, serves up incredible Izakaya fare, including sushi, noodles, and sake.
Nelli
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Café, Bistro, & Wine Bar
Why You Need To Go: Nelli bistro and wine bar is the perfect place to take your S/O. Located inside Hôtel Nelligan, you can grab a delicious dinner and then relax the rest of the night.
Méchant Boeuf
Courtesy of Méchant Boeuf
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: French
Why You Need To Go: The modern steakhouse Méchant Boeuf is the perfect place to go for Valentines day, serving up excellent dry-aged beef, oysters, and artisanal cocktails.
Modavie
Courtesy of Modavie
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French Bistro
Why You Need To Go: This timeless wine bar with live music is the perfect place to celebrate your love. Enjoy a special Valentine's Day menu from Modavie curated for the most romantic day of the year.