L’Oréal’s Montreal Beauty Outlet Is Back & You Can Get Up To 80% Off These Top Brands
Everything from CeraVe to YSL is included.
Fall means cozy knits and pumpkin-patch photo shoots. Throw on that burgundy lipstick, a scrunchy and some bronzer to keep the illusion of your summer glow for as long as possible.
Whatever you're in the market for, L'Oréal's annual Beauty Outlet Warehouse Sale is back in Montreal now until December 6. There'll be unmissable discounts (ranging from 40% to 80%) on brands like Urban Decay, NYX, Maybelline, Pureology and Redken.
The Beauty Outlet Warehouse Sale, which takes place only twice a year, offers everything you could need to update your beauty regimen. If you're into skincare, you'll find brands like Kiehl's, Vichy, and — TikTok's cult favourite — CeraVe, to name just a few. With the winter season coming up (hello dry skin, my old friend), now is definitely the time to stock up on moisturizer and gentle face washes.
Plus, there are a ton of fragrances from L'Oréal's luxury brands, like YSL and Lancome. Cop a new fave scent for yourself and another one as a gift for your bestie. Who says October is too early to start holiday shopping?
With the stellar discounts on skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrances, the Beauty Outlet Warehouse Sale makes it easy to feel good about treating yourself. Plus, whatever you buy minimizes product destruction.
Narcity readers can visit the official L'Oréal Beauty Outlet website to sign up and receive an invitation to this exclusive event.
L'Oréal Beauty Warehouse Sale
When: From October 23 to December 6
Where: 7215, Rte. Transcanadienne, Saint-Laurent, QC
Details: Snag L'Oréal products from brands like Vichy, Maybelline, Armani, NYX, YSL and more at discounts of 40% to 80% off. Registration is essential.