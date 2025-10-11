One of Canada's 'best places to live' is a Quebec gem that's wrapped in cozy fall charm
Tempted to make the move, Montrealers? 🤩🍂
If golden leaves, crisp air, and cobblestone streets sound like your dream fall escape, you don't have to go far to find it. Just a few hours from Montreal, a city known for its storybook beauty and old-world charm has quietly earned a spot among the best places to live in Canada — and when autumn rolls in, it feels like stepping straight into a painting.
Earlier this year, Global Citizen Solutions released its list of the top 15 best places to live in Canada, based on everything from employment opportunities and home prices to safety and quality of life.
While Calgary, Ottawa, and Edmonton topped the list, two Quebec cities also made the cut, proving the province's unique mix of culture, opportunity, and charm is hard to beat.
Montreal ranked impressively high, landing in fourth place overall thanks to factors like its thriving business scene, creative industries, and decent average salary of about $57,246.
With an average property price of $671,600, it's not exactly "affordable," but the city's world-class hospitals, renowned universities, and vibrant nightlife continue to make it one of Canada's most desirable spots to call home.
Quebec City, however, offers something different — a more relaxed charm and an undeniable sense of being transported straight to somewhere in Europe. Coming in at number 15 on the list, the Quebec capital was praised in particular for its safety, relative affordability, and distinct cultural identity.
The average salary here sits around $49,473 per year, with home prices averaging $416,774. According to the ranking, it's a combination that gives residents a level of breathing room that's increasingly rare.
The city also ranks first on Numbeo's Safety Index for Canada, and it offers considerable job opportunities alongside historic sites, low levels of pollution and bike-friendly infrastructure.
But beyond the statistics and data points, Quebec City's charm lies in its atmosphere, especially in the fall. As the trees turn amber and the air grows crisp, the city's centuries-old architecture and river views take on a golden glow that's pretty hard to beat. It's a setting that feels more like a fairytale than a capital city.
Old Quebec, the UNESCO World Heritage Site at the heart of it all, captures that autumnal magic best. Narrow lanes wind past grand stone buildings, while cozy French bistros invite you to linger over a hot chocolate or fresh pastry.
The Fairmont Le Château Frontenac rises above its surroundings like a Disney World castle, with its iconic green roof standing out against the fiery autumn canopy.
Just outside the city, Île d'Orléans offers a perfect countryside escape — a patchwork of apple orchards, vineyards, and farm stands that come alive in the fall. Locals and visitors flock there to sip cider, pick pumpkins, and stock up on maple treats while admiring the sweep of the St. Lawrence River.
Meanwhile, Montmorency Falls — which is actually taller than Niagara — crashes dramatically through the trees just 15 minutes from the Old Town, surrounded by red and gold leaves that make it even more breathtaking.
It's no surprise that Quebec City consistently ranks among Canada's most beautiful destinations. In fact, when Narcity readers were asked to name the most beautiful places they've visited in the country, countless people mentioned the Quebec capital, praising its cobblestone streets, European charm, and unbeatable fall colours.
Montreal may outrank Quebec City on the "best places to live" list, and Montrealers can certainly argue they already have the best of both worlds — old-world beauty and lively city streets — right on their doorstep.
But, when autumn rolls in, it's hard not to feel a little tempted to switch sides — if only for a weekend wrapped in gold leaves and riverside strolls.
The top 15 best places to live in Canada
- Calgary, AB
- Ottawa, ON
- Edmonton, AB
- Montreal, QC
- Hamilton, ON
- Victoria, BC
- Halifax, NS
- Vancouver, BC
- Winnipeg, MB
- Waterloo, ON
- Toronto, ON
- Saskatoon, SK
- Charlottetown, PEI
- Fredricton, NB
- Quebec City, QC
You can find the full report here.
