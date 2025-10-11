Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

One of Canada's 'best places to live' is a Quebec gem that's wrapped in cozy fall charm

Tempted to make the move, Montrealers? 🤩🍂

Old Quebec City surrounded by fall decor. Right: Two friends outside of a quaint cafe.

This city in Quebec is one of Canada's "best places to live."

@fallwinterbebes | Instagram, @jacksonerass | Instagram
Managing Editor, Canada

If golden leaves, crisp air, and cobblestone streets sound like your dream fall escape, you don't have to go far to find it. Just a few hours from Montreal, a city known for its storybook beauty and old-world charm has quietly earned a spot among the best places to live in Canada — and when autumn rolls in, it feels like stepping straight into a painting.

Earlier this year, Global Citizen Solutions released its list of the top 15 best places to live in Canada, based on everything from employment opportunities and home prices to safety and quality of life.

While Calgary, Ottawa, and Edmonton topped the list, two Quebec cities also made the cut, proving the province's unique mix of culture, opportunity, and charm is hard to beat.

Montreal ranked impressively high, landing in fourth place overall thanks to factors like its thriving business scene, creative industries, and decent average salary of about $57,246.

With an average property price of $671,600, it's not exactly "affordable," but the city's world-class hospitals, renowned universities, and vibrant nightlife continue to make it one of Canada's most desirable spots to call home.

Quebec City, however, offers something different — a more relaxed charm and an undeniable sense of being transported straight to somewhere in Europe. Coming in at number 15 on the list, the Quebec capital was praised in particular for its safety, relative affordability, and distinct cultural identity.

The average salary here sits around $49,473 per year, with home prices averaging $416,774. According to the ranking, it's a combination that gives residents a level of breathing room that's increasingly rare.

The city also ranks first on Numbeo's Safety Index for Canada, and it offers considerable job opportunities alongside historic sites, low levels of pollution and bike-friendly infrastructure.

But beyond the statistics and data points, Quebec City's charm lies in its atmosphere, especially in the fall. As the trees turn amber and the air grows crisp, the city's centuries-old architecture and river views take on a golden glow that's pretty hard to beat. It's a setting that feels more like a fairytale than a capital city.

Old Quebec, the UNESCO World Heritage Site at the heart of it all, captures that autumnal magic best. Narrow lanes wind past grand stone buildings, while cozy French bistros invite you to linger over a hot chocolate or fresh pastry.

The Fairmont Le Château Frontenac rises above its surroundings like a Disney World castle, with its iconic green roof standing out against the fiery autumn canopy.

Just outside the city, Île d'Orléans offers a perfect countryside escape — a patchwork of apple orchards, vineyards, and farm stands that come alive in the fall. Locals and visitors flock there to sip cider, pick pumpkins, and stock up on maple treats while admiring the sweep of the St. Lawrence River.

Meanwhile, Montmorency Falls — which is actually taller than Niagara — crashes dramatically through the trees just 15 minutes from the Old Town, surrounded by red and gold leaves that make it even more breathtaking.

It's no surprise that Quebec City consistently ranks among Canada's most beautiful destinations. In fact, when Narcity readers were asked to name the most beautiful places they've visited in the country, countless people mentioned the Quebec capital, praising its cobblestone streets, European charm, and unbeatable fall colours.

Montreal may outrank Quebec City on the "best places to live" list, and Montrealers can certainly argue they already have the best of both worlds — old-world beauty and lively city streets — right on their doorstep.

But, when autumn rolls in, it's hard not to feel a little tempted to switch sides — if only for a weekend wrapped in gold leaves and riverside strolls.

The top 15 best places to live in Canada

  1. Calgary, AB
  2. Ottawa, ON
  3. Edmonton, AB
  4. Montreal, QC
  5. Hamilton, ON
  6. Victoria, BC
  7. Halifax, NS
  8. Vancouver, BC
  9. Winnipeg, MB
  10. Waterloo, ON
  11. Toronto, ON
  12. Saskatoon, SK
  13. Charlottetown, PEI
  14. Fredricton, NB
  15. Quebec City, QC

You can find the full report here.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles
montreal newsbest places to live in canadabest places to visit in canadabest places to live in quebeccost of living montrealmontreal rankingquebec cityreal estate montrealwhere to live in canadaquebec city newsquebec rankingquebec news
Lifestyle

Explore this list   👀

    • Helena Hanson
    • Helena Hanson
      Helena Hanson (she/her) is the Managing Editor of Canada for Narcity and MTL Blog, where she brings her expertise in dreamy, aspirational travel journalism to life. A first-class graduate of Cardiff University's School of Journalism, Helena has a passion for inspiring readers to discover the magic in their own backyards. Originally from the U.K., Helena has spent years uncovering hidden gems and must-see destinations across countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and more. Having lived in both Canada and Australia, she's become a seasoned expert in off-the-beaten-path adventures and bucket-list experiences that don't break the bank. Whether she's writing about things to do in Montreal, or her favourite spot—Disney World—Helena hopes to leave readers dreaming of their next adventure.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    Quebec's November weather forecast just dropped & it's bad news for anyone who hates winter

    You may want to book that winter tire appointment now.

    What's open & closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday 2025

    The long weekend is upon us.

    A TikToker tried to diss the STM's Blue Line and Montrealers are letting him have it

    "Only a non Montrealer would say this."

    Quebec could face an early winter "shock" this year, according to a new weather forecast

    "The arrival of winter feels like more of a shock than usual."

    Quebec grocery shoppers can get money back from a $500M bread lawsuit — even with no receipt

    The deadline is coming up!

    Tim Hortons just raised its coffee prices and Canadians are pissed

    It's only a few cents more expensive.

    Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives were named & Quebec's top criminal has a massive reward

    Up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

    McGill dropped in a new global university ranking but it's still in the top 50

    It's way behind the University of Toronto.