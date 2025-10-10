Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

Tim Hortons just raised its coffee prices and Canadians are pissed

It's only a few cents more expensive.

A counter at Tim Hortons.

To see how people really feel about the hike, MTL Blog asked readers on Facebook what they think about Tim Hortons raising its coffee prices.

Wachiwit| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Tim Hortons has officially raised its coffee prices for the first time in three years, and Canadians aren't exactly raising a cup in celebration.

This week, the chain confirmed that the cost of brewed coffee went up by about three cents per cup, citing inflation, supply costs, and new U.S. tariffs as part of the reason. But judging from how people are reacting online, the explanation isn't going down as smoothly as a double-double.

To see how people really feel about the hike, MTL Blog asked readers on Facebook what they think about Tim Hortons raising its coffee prices. The post drew dozens of comments, some calling the move justified, others accusing the chain of cashing in, and a few just using it as another excuse to roast the chain's coffee quality.

Not buying the tariff excuse

Statistics Canada reports that in July 2025, Canada imported 3.9 million kg of roasted coffee, most of it from the United States. With the ongoing tariffs between the two nations, the cost of beans north of the border has undoubtedly been affected.

However, many commenters weren't convinced by Tim Hortons' reasoning. "Blaming tariffs to justify the price hike is cheap. Didn't know that the U.S. was the only place to buy coffee from," one person wrote.

Others pointed fingers south of the border. "That's happening because of our southern neighbour," one user said, while another added, "Using the chaos created by Trump's tariffs to raise prices here in Canada. Shameless opportunists. And their coffee stinks."

"It's not even Canadian anymore"

Several commenters took the opportunity to remind others that the chain isn't fully Canadian-owned. "Put it up to any price... I shop independent first and if it's a chain it would only be Canadian owned... which Tim Hortons is not," one person wrote.

Another added, "Not Canadian owned anymore, and they are looking to make the most money for the lowest value they can."

The "it's not that bad" crowd

Still, plenty of readers thought the outrage was overblown. "It's up $0.03 per cup? Not bad compared to how much the coffee in my cupboard has gone up over the last few years," one person commented.

Others kept it short: "It's OK," "3 cents, no big deal," and "More than reasonable."

"At least make it taste good"

Then there were the loyal critics, the people who keep drinking Tims but love to complain about it. "You can't raise the price of coffee when you don't even make an effort to have good coffee in the first place," one commenter said.

Another joked, "If they lower the ratio of coffee bean to water, they can make more money. It already tastes like muddy water."

A more understanding approach

Some readers accepted the increase as part of the times. "It has finally caught up to the bigger chains. More to come, let's get used to it. Coffee is still the cheapest pleasure you can buy out there," one person wrote.

Another summed up the general mood: "As long as it's not followed with shrinkflation... It just adds insult to injury."

So whether you're sticking with your Tims or switching to a local café, one thing's clear: Canadians have some strong opinions about their morning cup.

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

