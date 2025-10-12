Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were caught kissing on a yacht and the photos are wild
He kissed a girl, and he liked it!
Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to have taken his relationship with singer Katy Perry to the next level.
New photos published by Daily Mail on Saturday show the pair sharing a kiss aboard Perry's yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The images, reportedly taken by a tourist on a nearby boat, show Perry in a dark swimsuit with her arms around a shirtless Trudeau, who appears relaxed in jeans and sunglasses.
The shots are pretty grainy, but one angle shows the 53-year-old planting a kiss on the pop star.
The sighting comes almost three months after the two were first spotted together in Montreal, where MTL Blog previously reported that they shared dinner at Le Violon, one of the city's hottest new restaurants, before heading to Taverne Atlantic for drinks later that evening.
Just two nights later, Trudeau was seen near the front of the crowd at Perry's Bell Centre concert, smiling and singing along to hits like "Roar." The moment sparked a wave of social media memes and plenty of dating speculation.
At the time, neither Perry nor Trudeau commented publicly on their relationship, but the back-to-back sightings had fans convinced there was something more than friendship. And it looks like their suspicions were correct.
Trudeau, who separated from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, stepped down as prime minister earlier this year and has mostly kept a low profile since.
Perry, 40, recently ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom after seven years together. The two share a daughter, Daisy Dove, born in 2020.
Whether their latest encounter is indicative of a full-blown romance or just two newly single people enjoying the moment, one thing's certain: this story has officially sailed past the rumour stage.