Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were caught kissing on a yacht and the photos are wild

He kissed a girl, and he liked it!

Former Canada PM Justin Trudeau. Right: Katy Perry poses for photo.

New photos published by Daily Mail on Saturday show the pair sharing a kiss aboard Perry's yacht

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, @katyperry | Instagram
Senior Writer

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seems to have taken his relationship with singer Katy Perry to the next level.

New photos published by Daily Mail on Saturday show the pair sharing a kiss aboard Perry's yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The images, reportedly taken by a tourist on a nearby boat, show Perry in a dark swimsuit with her arms around a shirtless Trudeau, who appears relaxed in jeans and sunglasses.

The shots are pretty grainy, but one angle shows the 53-year-old planting a kiss on the pop star.

The sighting comes almost three months after the two were first spotted together in Montreal, where MTL Blog previously reported that they shared dinner at Le Violon, one of the city's hottest new restaurants, before heading to Taverne Atlantic for drinks later that evening.

Just two nights later, Trudeau was seen near the front of the crowd at Perry's Bell Centre concert, smiling and singing along to hits like "Roar." The moment sparked a wave of social media memes and plenty of dating speculation.

At the time, neither Perry nor Trudeau commented publicly on their relationship, but the back-to-back sightings had fans convinced there was something more than friendship. And it looks like their suspicions were correct.

Trudeau, who separated from Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, stepped down as prime minister earlier this year and has mostly kept a low profile since.

Perry, 40, recently ended her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom after seven years together. The two share a daughter, Daisy Dove, born in 2020.

Whether their latest encounter is indicative of a full-blown romance or just two newly single people enjoying the moment, one thing's certain: this story has officially sailed past the rumour stage.

From Your Site Articles
justin trudeaucanada newskaty perry
News

Explore this list   👀

    • Alexander Sciola
    • Alexander Sciola

      Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

    Montreal Jobs New

    Post jobView more jobs

    Quebec's November weather forecast just dropped & it's bad news for anyone who hates winter

    You may want to book that winter tire appointment now.

    What's open & closed in Montreal on Thanksgiving Monday 2025

    The long weekend is upon us.

    One of Canada's 'best places to live' is a Quebec gem that's wrapped in cozy fall charm

    Tempted to make the move, Montrealers? 🤩🍂

    Quebec could face an early winter "shock" this year, according to a new weather forecast

    "The arrival of winter feels like more of a shock than usual."

    Tim Hortons just raised its coffee prices and Canadians are pissed

    It's only a few cents more expensive.

    Quebec grocery shoppers can get money back from a $500M bread lawsuit — even with no receipt

    The deadline is coming up!

    This cozy lakeside village bathed in fall colours is one of the 'most beautiful' in Quebec

    Go for the fall colours, stay for the charm.

    McGill dropped in a new global university ranking but it's still in the top 50

    It's way behind the University of Toronto.