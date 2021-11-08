News
montreal election 2021

Montreal Election Polls Are Closed & Plante's Early Lead Over Coderre Keeps Growing

Early results are in.

Valérie Plante | Facebook, Denis Coderre | Facebook

It's official! The Montreal election polls have closed and the results are quickly rolling in.

Early results show incumbent mayor Valérie Plante and former mayor Denis Coderre neck and neck, with a total number of 25,839 votes counted at the time of writing.

According to Elections Montreal, Plante is maintaining a narrow lead with 47.71% of the vote share.

Denis Coderre, meanwhile, is coming in hot at 41.62% of the vote share.

Balarama Holness has 7.67% of vote share.