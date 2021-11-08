News
montreal election 2021

Valérie Plante Has Been Re-Elected Mayor Of Montreal, Quebec Media Projects

The mayor has won a second term!

Teddy Elliot | MTL Blog

Multiple outlets now project that Valérie Plante has been re-elected Montreal mayor in the 2021 election.

The election was hotly contested until the very end, with Plante overcoming rival Denis Coderre and political newcomer Balarama Holness.

Élections Montréal has not declared a winner as of the time of writing. But Plante was leading Coderre with 51.77% of the vote as of 9:33 p.m.

Quebec Premier François Legault congratulated Plante on Twitter, saying he'd continue to work with her "on the issues that affect the metropolis."

In her victory speech, Mayor Plante expressed pride that Montrealers had once again elected a woman to lead the city and said this election proved that the rise of Projet Montréal in 2017 wasn't a fluke.

"You have given us the privilege and honour to be your administration once again," Plante said during a portion of her speech in English.

"You can count on us to be there, to listen, to represent all of you."

"That's my message to you all tonight."