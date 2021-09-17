Money

A Montreal Food Manufacturer Is Hiring 60 Workers & You Don't Need To Be Bilingual

Basic conversational French will do — plus, production positions don't require experience!

Google Maps, Wong Wing | Facebook

You've probably seen Wong Wing products at the grocery store — but did you know it's a local company born in Montreal's Chinatown in 1948? Wong Wing's food manufacturing plant now operates out of the city's Ville-Marie borough, near Hochelaga, and the Montreal company is currently hiring 60 workers for a range of roles.

This manufacturing plant makes everything in the company's product portfolio, Wong Wing spokesperson Rose Alvarado told MTL Blog. According to the website, Wong Wing offers the country's largest selection of frozen Chinese dishes so that's a whole variety of freezer food — from won ton soup to spring rolls to chicken chow mein.

Wong Wing, also known as MLW Foods Inc., is looking to fill 20 night positions and 40 day positions.

The jobs include:

  • general labourer
  • line operator (packing, manufacturing)
  • team lead production
  • production washer
  • sanitation worker
  • sanitation supervisor
  • lift truck driver
  • mechanic
  • electromechanic
  • electromechanic (license C)
  • maintenance planner

Alvarado said the company provides its employees with fair wages, access to pensions and health care, health and wellness programs, flexible working, a safety program, free parking and fun events.

The plant is also close to the Frontenac metro station.

Qualifications depend on the position, but Alvarado said production positions do not require experience or bilingualism. You should still apply if you only have very basic conversational French skills.

To apply, send your CV to hr@mlwfoods.com.

Website


