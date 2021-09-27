Montreal Has A Massive Video Game Complex With A Bar & 100+ Spots To Play
Video games, food, and cocktails — what more could you possibly want?
Looking for a new night out experience with your friends but are totally over the bars and clubs? Montreal's Esports Central video game complex might just be the place for you.
Billed as "Montreal's first esports entertainment complex," the 14,000-square-foot gaming centre and resto-bar offers everything from virtual reality to PC gaming and even tabletop games.
You and your friends can get together for a night out that'll have you playing everything from Mario Kart to "cocktail pong."
Esports Central has "94 top of the line PCs, over 25 consoles, 6 racing simulators, 2 Virtuix Omni VR stations and more," according to its website.
There's also a bar (Esports Central regularly advertises drink specials on its Facebook page) and even a kitchen where you can order some pub classics.
You can even book the complex for group parties and corporate events. And once Esports Central is able to host them, there will even be gaming tournaments.
Esports Central is in the heart of downtown Montreal, located at 1231, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Suite #200.
Get the details below.
Montreal Esports Central
Where: 1231, rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Suite #200.
Hours:
Monday to Thursday, 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Friday and Saturday, 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Sunday, 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.