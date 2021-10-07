Things To Do

Montreal Is Having A Shiba vs. Corgi Halloween Party & We Dare You To Find Something Cuter

Two dogs (in costumes!) will be crowned king and queen of the party.

It's almost Halloween! And if you want to attend the world's cutest costume party — or at least Montreal's cutest costume party, then check out the Shiba vs Corgi PAWLLOWEEN Pawty.

Yatai MTL, the organizer of Montreal's Japan week, is hosting this paw-some Halloween bash following the success of its corgi party and shiba inu party, which both brought out 100+ dogs.

While the party is designed for shibu inus, corgis and their owners, Yatai MTL's Thien Vu Dang said that if you don't have a dog or you have a different breed, you can still attend to creep on the festivities.

Vu Dang also told MTL Blog that a jury will select two dogs as the king and queen of the party.

The event is set to take place in a Montreal dog park on October 31 at 4 p.m.

Due to the pandemic, organizers will only communicate the exact location a few days before the event so register online in advance if you want to receive it.

Shiba vs Corgi PAWLLOWEEN Pawty

When: October 31 at 4 p.m. (or October 30 if the forecast calls for rain on the 31st)

Address: TBD — register in advance to get the location a few days before the event

Why You Need To Go: There's nothing cuter than dogs in customers so this event is a surefire way to put a smile on your face this Halloween.

