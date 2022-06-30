Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

ramen montreal

Montreal Is Getting A Ramen Fest This Fall & You Can Vote For The Best In the City

Calling all noodle and broth lovers! 🍜

Senior Editor
Two bowls of Ramen on a restaurant table. Right: Person serving bowl of ramen.

Ramen Ramen Fes | Facebook

Start practicing your slurp. A ramen festival will take place across Montreal this fall. From October 11 to 16, Ramen Ramen will see participating restaurants serve up their best noodle and broth concoctions for Montrealers to try.

Customers can then vote for their favourite on the festival's Facebook page. The restaurant with the most votes will win the People's Choice Award. A jury of people who actually know what they're talking about will vote for their favourite too.

Organizers are currently inviting local ramen purveyors — from restaurants to pop-up shops — to sign up. Ramen Ramen will produce printed and digital maps of participating spots after registration closes.

The event comes from the same people behind YATAI MTL – Japan Week, the concurrent celebrations of local Japanese culture and businesses that include a street food and craft market in the Mile End. This year, YATAI MTL and Japan Week attracted over 20,000 people.

Over 11,000 people have already marked themselves as "interested" in or "going" to the inaugural edition of Ramen Ramen on Facebook.

Ramen "has overtaken sushi among international foodies in terms of popularity and coolness," Ramen Ramen and YATAI MTL – Japan Week co-director Thien Vu Dang said in a press release.

"In recent years, the quality of its offerings has grown dramatically in many cities around the world, supported by a growing group of fanatics."

"RAMEN RAMEN is meant to be a celebration of this new reign and a desire to encourage development of ramen offerings outside of Japan."

Get a summary of the details below.

Ramen Ramen

Price: Dish prices are tbd

When: October 11 to 16, 2022

Address: Participating restaurants are tbd

Facebook page

