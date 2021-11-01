Montreal Hosted A Doggy 'PAW-lloween' Costume Contest & Nothing Else Matters (PHOTOS)
Petition to make the winner the next mayor of Montreal.
Now we can die happy. Montreal was host to a dog Halloween costume contest on October 30 and the photos are giving us hope that the world isn't complete garbage.
Yatai MTL hosted the event, a showdown between corgis and shibas for the titles of Halloween king, queen and princess.
The event featured seemingly dozens of dogs dressed in their spooky season best, but the judges (including MTL Blog's own Ilana Belfer) awarded top honours to doggos Cherry, Fujisan and Peach.
Among the other costumes were a corgi superman, a spider, a donut, a fairy, a police officer and — is that a ninja turtle??
In a Facebook post, Yatai MTL promised to throw an "even bigger" version of the "paw-lloween" party next year.