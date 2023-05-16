Montreal Is Getting A New Museum Of Illusions Promising Over 70 Trippy Exhibits
Open from June 10 ✨
In Montreal, creative minds and culture vultures are spoiled. From high-class museums to top-notch immersive exhibits, our city has a booming arts scene — and things are about to get even more exciting. After a successful launch in Toronto in 2018, the Museum of Illusions will be opening a second Canadian location in Montreal on June 10.
Organizers say visitors can expect an interactive experience that will challenge their perception of the world and play with their minds.
This first Museum of Illusions opened in Zagreb, Croatia, in 2015. The chain has since expanded to major cities across the globe, including Dubai, Chicago, New York, Paris, Istanbul and Milan.
Michaela Radman, the owner and curator of Museum of Illusions Canada, says that "expanding into Québec has always been our priority."
"We are overjoyed to bring the Museum of Illusions to Montreal, a city so well-known for its creativity and sense of adventure," she stated in a press release.
She promised exhibits "based on science, mathematics, psychology and art allowing visitors to learn about vision and the human brain, but in a fun and interactive way!"
For $26, visitors will have access to more than 70 exhibits — including, according to a press release, holograms, stereograms, optical illusions as well as several immersive rooms — spread across a 6,000-square-foot space located in Old Montreal.
Tickets are already available on the website so you can book your spot for what promises to be a mesmerizing and intriguing activity with your date or besties this spring.
Montreal's Museum Of Illusions
Cost: $26 per adult
When: Montreal's Museum of Illusions will open its doors on June 10, 2023.
Where: 44 - 54, rue Saint-Antoine O.