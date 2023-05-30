16 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal This June
Summer, we missed you SO much ☀️
Montreal is the place to be all year round, but there's nothing quite like summertime on our island. June is finally here so it's time to get excited about the upcoming festival season. Whether you're into art, live music, outdoor activities or tasty food, you'll be happy to know there are many things to do in Montreal this month.
Who's ready for an epic summer?
Stuff your belly at Les Premiers Vendredis
Cost: Free to attend. Food and drinks are available for purchase on-site.
When: June 2, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Montreal's Olympic Park Esplanade
Why You Should Go: First Fridays are back for an 11th edition, starting with a celebration of Brazilian gastronomy. Street food lovers can expect tons of food trucks, boozy drinks and entertainment to start the month on the right foot.
Les Premiers Vendredis Website
Watch the first fireworks show of the International des Feux Loto-Québec
Cost: $19 for a seat in general admission. This price does not include access to the park.
When: June 29, 2023, at 10 p.m.
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin MacDonald, Île Sainte-Hélène
Why You Should Go: Montreal's emblematic pyrotechnic competition is kicking off at the end of the month under the theme "Hommage Boy & Girl Bands." Talented firms from around the world will perform every Thursday until August 10. You can watch the colourful fireworks for free from the Old Port or pay for an up-close watching experience at La Ronde.
Hit up Piknic Électronik
Cost: Pre-sale tickets are $22. General admission is $27.
When: June 4, 11 and 25, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: In June, you can vibe to the beats of great DJs such as Miss Monique, Planet Giza and 2ManyDJs at your favourite weekly outdoor party.
Visit La Ronde
Cost: The day pass costs $39.99.
When: Open on June 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin MacDonald, Île Sainte-Hélène
Why You Should Go: Thrill seekers rejoice! La Ronde welcomes you for another season of fun activities, roller coaster rides and dazzling shows at the park.
Discover Montreal's Japanese Culture and Food Festival YATAI MTL
Cost: $3 admission; food prices aren't out yet but will presumably vary by vendor.
When:
- June 8, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 9, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 10, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- June 11, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Check out MURAL
Cost: General admission tickets for the festival's Mile End block parties start at $33.38 for early customers.
When: June 8 to 18, 2023
Where: boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: At this popular urban art festival, you can expect to see "a gigantic ephemeral work" on a lawn somewhere on Mount Royal and a "reinvention" of the famous "Graffiti Granny," in addition to several new works of art on walls across the city.
Attend Montreal's Jazz Festival
Cost: There are dozens of free shows. Prices otherwise vary by venue and act.
When: From June 29 to July 8, 2023
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Why You Should Go: Organizers say jazz will be "more prominent than ever" for the 43rd edition of the renowned event, with "many established artists" making their debut at the festival.
Montreal Jazz Festival website
Watch a show at Montreal's Fringe Festival
Cost: Ticket prices vary.
When: Until June 18
Where: Several venues across town. Check the full program here.
Why You Should Go: If you love theatre, you are spoiled for choice this month with over 90 shows in the Plateau-Mont-Royal and beyond. Plus, the beer tent at Fringe Park opens on June 8 with a concert by Danny Rebel and The KGB.
Check out the Formula 1 Grand Prix
Cost: Friday tickets are $95 and Saturday tickets are $150.
When: June 16, 17 and 18, 2023
Where: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Why You Should Go: This international sporting event marks the beginning of Montreal's hot season. Speed enthusiasts from all over the world gather to watch F1 drivers race on the challenging circuit.
F1 Grand Prix du Canada website
Attend a dance show at Festival TransAmériques
Cost: $27 for youth between the ages of 18 and 25. Prices otherwise vary.
When: Until June 8, 2023
Where: Check out all the venues here.
Why You Should Go: Another great spring festival celebrating the performing arts! The 17th edition presents 24 shows and artists from across the globe.
Festival TransAmériques website
Dance at Tams-Tams
Cost: Free to attend.
When: Every Sunday in May, June and July 2023 at 12 p.m.
Where: Sir George-Étienne Cartier monument in Mount Royal Park.
Why You Should Go: The Montreal tradition lives on in 2023: drummers, percussionists, dancers and vendors gather in the park for a loud celebration of the sunny season.
Experience Montreal's Holi-Inspired Festival of Colours
Cost: $26.45
When: June 24, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Old Port of Montreal
Why You Should Go: Inspired by Indian traditions and sponsored by the city's Festival de l'Inde, this colour-throw event takes place on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day. Attendees can expect DJ sets and Bollywood dances.
Festival of Colours Facebook Event
Jam at les Francos de Montréal
Cost: Ticket prices vary.
When: From June 9 to 17, 2023.
Where: Several locations across town. Check all venues here.
Why You Should Go: This iconic event is back to celebrate French-language music. The headliners for the 34th edition include Roxane Bruneau, Cœur de Pirate, Fouki, Les Louanges and Loud.
Have a drink on a Floating Bar
Cost: Check the menu here.
When: Tuesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Quai Atwater
Why You Should Go: Montreal's floating Canal Lounge made its return in May, offering classic cocktails and views of the Lachine Canal and Atwater Market.
Get hypnotized at the new Museum of Illusions
Cost: $26 per adult
When: Montreal's Museum of Illusions will open its doors on June 10, 2023.
Where: 440-54, rue Saint-Antoine O.
Why You Should Go: Montreal is getting a new immersive museum offering an interactive experience organizers say will challenge visitors' perception of the world.
Stroll down one of Montreal's pedestrianized streets
People stroll down a pedestrianized avenue du Mont-Royal.
Cost: Free
Where: 10 Montreal streets are going pedestrian-only at various times this summer.
Why You Should Go: 10 Montreal streets will be pedestrian-only for parts of the spring and summer. You just can't forgo a stroll down avenue du Mont-Royal or rue Wellington.