Montreal Is Officially Getting A 'World-Class' Aquarium
Details are few, but developers are setting high expectations so far.
An "immersive," "world-class" aquarium is set to open in Montreal in 2024. It will form part of the Royalmount mega-mall project in the borough of Saint-Laurent.
The Ecorecreo Group, which operates 16 recreational sites throughout Quebec, announced on March 14 that it has taken over the planning of the project. It will also be the operator once the aquarium opens.
The goal, says Aquarium de Montréal General Manager Nicolas Gosselin via press release, is to "create an unforgettable journey that celebrates healthy marine and freshwater environments," thereby "transforming the way [...] guests view their relationship with nature."
He says conservation and education are also part of the aquarium's ethos.
He also promised a good experience for the animals the aquarium will house, highlighting a "commitment to the welfare of animals" with "enriching, positive behavioural care and stimulating environments" informed by "credible science, education, and conservation partnerships."
Though there's debate as to whether aquariums are ethical at all.
While American Humane, an organization that advocates for the well-being of animals, says that independently certified aquariums can be ethical when conservation is at the core of their mission, other groups, such as the Animal Welfare Institute, say captivity can reduce fish's quality of life. They also argue the aquarium industry can contribute to a "cycle of collection/production, acquisition, and death."
There aren't yet any public details about how specifically the Aquarium de Montréal will manage its animal population or further animal conservation.
Otherwise, officials are already touting it as a new signature attraction for Montreal.
"Aquarium de Montréal will be an asset to the city, not only as a tourist destination but also as a place to make connections and learn," Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal, said in the release.