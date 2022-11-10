6 Open Montreal Jobs Where You Can Work From Home & Still Make Over $70,000 A Year
Get paid to stay in your pyjamas. 💻
If you're sick and tired of commuting every morning to work — especially now that temps are dropping and the first snow is about to arrive — perhaps you should consider a work-from-home lifestyle, especially since there are currently tons of jobs with competitive salaries in the Montreal area.
From the aerospatial industry to engineering and web development, you might find the perfect fit for your dream career in this list of opportunities that all promise over $70,000 per year and the ability to work from home at least some of the time.
Civil Engineer
Salary: $78,606.33 to $122,157.36 annually (37.5 hours per week)
Who Should Apply: Candidates must be bilingual, have a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, and be members of l’Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) with at least eight years of relevant work experience.
The listing says successful applicants will assist in projects affecting the Honoré-Mercier Bridge and the Melocheville Tunnel. If you are not authorized to work in Canada yet, your application won't be considered. The listing will be up until November 26, 2022.
Product Manager
Salary: $70,000 to $100,000 annually (37.5 hours per week)
Employer: Bell Canada
Who Should Apply: If hired, your role will be to identify customer needs and larger business objectives for Bell's products to be a success. You'll need a bachelor's degree and an "adequate knowledge" of French to be considered for this position, according to the listing.
Bell is also actively recruiting for other positions in business analytics, marketing, QA and more. You have until November 30 to apply.
Data Scientist
Salary: $80,000 to $93,000 annually (40 hours per week)
Employer: AIRUDI
Who Should Apply: In this position, you'd be designing database management systems. Successful applicants would have a master's degree and at least one or two years of relevant experience.
Specific technologic knowledge is required, including a deep understanding of what the listing calls "machine learning techniques and algorithms," such as k-NN, Naive Bayes, SVM, and Decision Forests. There are two vacancies for this role with flexible hours.
Lead Designer
Salary: $75,000 to $85,000 (40 hours per week)
Employer: PERI Formwork Systems
Who Should Apply: If employed, you'll become the leader of an engineering team, interacting directly with customers and technical sales consultants to provide the best solutions.
Candidates must have a degree in civil engineering or relative industry experience, as well as basic AutoCAD skills. You will operate computers during an eight-hour shift and you may work overtime. The listing says you must be willing to travel nationally, and sometimes internationally for training or meetings.
Recruiter
Salary: $70,000 to $80,000 annually (37.5 hours per week)
Employer: ASTEK Canada
Who Should Apply: Applicants must be prepared to design "innovative hiring strategies" to find the best IT candidates, the listing states. You will conduct interviews for current and future positions. Fluency in English, as well as specific recruiting experience, are essential.
Computer Analyst
Salary: $75,000 to $145,000 annually (40 hours per week)
Employer: Dempton Solutions Technologiques
Who Should Apply: This company is looking for candidates who are bilingual, and have a bachelor's degree with at least five years of experience with computer hardware. This role includes several tasks, according to the listing, such as exchanging with clients to document requirements as well as conducting business and technical studies. As for credentials, you must be a Certified Computing Professional (CCP) or Information Systems Professional (ISP).