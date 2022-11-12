CRA Auditor Jobs Are Available Across Canada & You Could Earn Nearly $90,000
No experience is needed to get hired!
The Canada Revenue Agency has loads of auditor jobs available across the country right now and you could earn almost $90,000 a year.
As a tax auditor for the Government of Canada, you will conduct income tax audits of various entities including corporations, partnerships and trusts, to ensure compliance with the laws governed by the Canada Revenue Agency, the job listing states.
Positions to be staffed include: Income Tax Auditor, Excise Tax Auditor, GST/HST Auditor and Business Intelligence Quality Assurance Officer. At the moment, the Canada Revenue Agency is looking to create pools of eligible candidates at locations across Canada where vacancies exist.
While no past experience is required to be hired, candidates must meet the education standards for auditors. In order to be considered, you must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting or a designation from a recognized professional accounting association. Additionally, applicants must meet the security clearance requirements and have a valid driver's license.
The job also comes with a slew of sweet benefits, which include flexible work schedules, vacation leave, healthcare plan, pension plan, hybrid remote work, and additional CPB advantages.
So, if you've got what it takes, dust off that CV of yours and apply away!
CRA Auditor
Salary: $64,605 to $84,590
Department: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Where: Various locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: Candidates who have a post-secondary degree with a specialization in accounting or who are eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.
