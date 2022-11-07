We Now Know When The First Snowfall Should Hit Montreal
Almost time to get out the snow boots. ❄️
As Christmas decorations start replacing pumpkins and spooky Halloween junk on the city's streets, you might be wondering when Montreal weather will let you catch the first snowflakes in the palm of your hand.
Though early November weather has been milder than usual, temperatures now seem to be headed in a direction that will allow some snow to show up.
The Weather Network predicts that November 8 and 9 will be sunny and chilly and it will feel like it's only 5 C. Then, November 10 and 11 will see "a mix of sun and clouds" with temps rising to 15 C and 11 C, respectively.
This week, you can expect a rainy Saturday with a high of 13 C, followed by a colder and drier Sunday. You might want to wear something warm as it will feel like the coldest day of the week — a stark contrast to the preceding weekend.
Finally, Monday, November 14, is the day where you could see some snow-rain showers on the island, as temperatures are expected to hit the 0-degree mark at night.
The following week, the forecast shows that winter won't be messing around anymore as temps hover around 4 C.
You can expect some rain on November 16 and 17, but it won't be until Saturday, November 19, that the forecast suggests we could experience "scattered flurries."
So you'll have to wait a little longer to start using a shovel or build a proper snowman, but it's only a matter of time before it gets "unreasonably cold" — you have been warned!