Montreal Musicians Can Enter A Contest For A Chance To Be In This Year's Osheaga Lineup
Osheaga is happening from October 1 to 3.
If you're a Montreal-based musician, you have the chance of a lifetime to be in this year's Osheaga lineup!
A contest held by La semaine des 4 Julie will give one Montreal artist or band the unique opportunity to be part of the upcoming Osheaga Get Together at Parc Jean-Drapeau on October 3.
To have a chance to win this amazing opportunity, all artists need to do is send in a demo and biography to concourslsd4j@productionsj.com.
"Evenko and the Osheaga Festival are fully on board with our idea and are very happy to be able to make an artist live this dream!" explained the company in a statement shared with MTL Blog.
This year's Osheaga will certainly be different from previous years but the vibes will definitely be there.
Osheaga Get Together will be headlined by Charlotte Cardin, Jesse Reyez, and Half Moon Run.
- Osheaga Is Happening In Montreal This Fall - MTL Blog ›
- Osheaga 2021: The 3 Major Headliners For The Upcoming Festival ... ›
- Osheaga 2021: How Is Evenko Able To Plan Such A Large Festival ... ›