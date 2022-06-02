Montreal Night Bike Ride Tour La Nuit Will See Thousands Of Cyclists Take To The Streets
The route takes participants right by the Olympic Stadium!
If you've dreamt of hitting the road on your bike and not having to worry about beeping cars or pedestrians, then Tour La Nuit may be the event for you. On June 3, Montreal's annual nighttime bike ride sweeps through 22 kilometres of the city, taking participants on a tour of four boroughs and right by the Olympic Stadium.
Riders can deck out in costumes and light-up gear. Electric bikes, unicycles, and tandem rides are all allowed. If you don't have a bike, you can always snag a BIXI, which is offering a special deal to participate. However, scooters are out. Rollerblading or jogging is also prohibited.
Cyclists will start at either La Fontaine Park or Maisonneuve Park, depending on their preference. The ride kicks off at 7:45 p.m. with staggered start times every 15 minutes until 9 p.m.
Tour la Nuit cyclists will be allowed on the metro as of 7 p.m on the day of the event. Up to 16 single bikes will be allowed in the first car of each train. Tandem bicycles, tricycles and trailers will not be allowed. Neither will transfers with bikes between lines at the Snowdon, Jean-Talon, Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations in order to keep the platform free of vehicles. More trains will be running that night to keep the flow of traffic going.
Tickets to participate are still available and cost around $40 per adult. Pets can join you on the ride as long as they stay in a bike basket at all times.
Since the ride happens after sunset, bicycles must have standard white reflectors at the front, red at the back, and yellow on the front wheel and pedals.
Tour La Nuit 2022
A cyclist throws up a peace hand sign while on a bike.
Maxime Juneau | Courtesy of Vélo Québec
When: June 3 with departures at 7:45, 8:15, 8:45, or 9 p.m.
Where: Park La Fontaine (Plateau) or Maisonneuve Park (Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve)
Cost: $40 for adults; $10 for 13- to 17-year-olds; $34 for Vélo Québec members; free for anyone under 12.