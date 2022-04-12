BIXI Officially Launches Wednesday With 31 New Stations
There's still time to take advantage of the pre-season subscription deal!
BIXI, Montreal's popular bike-sharing program, is officially launching its 2022 season on April 13, two days ahead of schedule. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Montrealers will once again be able to take to the city's bike paths with a BIXI rental.
This year, riders can take advantage of 490 more electric bikes, 31 new stations and 765 new docking points, BIXI said in a press release.
Despite the early launch, the 10% preseason discount on season passes — $83 instead of $92 — is still on until midnight on April 15.
Otherwise, here's what the rental cost breakdown looks like this year:
|Subscription
|Base Price
|Additional charge per minute
|Additional charger per minute after 45 minutes
|Additional charge per minute for an electric BIXI
|Seasonal
|$92
|$0
|$0.10
|$0.12
|Monthly
|$18
|$0
|$0.10
|$0.12
|One-Way
|$1
|$0.15
|$0.15
|$0.30
BIXI heads into the 2022 season off of a record-breaking year. The program credits the electric fleet for the success of 2021.
BIXI also surpassed 50 million trips since its launch in 2009.
"We are very pleased that we are able to launch the BIXI season early again this year!" BIXI CEO Christian Vermette said in the press release.
"Our users will be able to enjoy this long-awaited moment over the Easter long weekend and try our electric bikes, if they haven't already. We are seeing more and more of the electric BIXIs on the streets and those who have already used them can confirm: you will fall in love with this fun, fast, convenient and budget-friendly mode of transportation!"
The program hinted at a few "surprises" this season and encouraged users to follow it on social media and downloads its app for updates.