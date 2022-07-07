Montreal Police Say A 24-Year-Old Man Was Wounded In A Montreal-Nord Shooting
A 24-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds last night in connection, Montreal police believe, with a shooting incident in the Montreal-Nord borough.
Police received several calls just after 10:30 p.m. last night concerning multiple gunshots heard near the intersection of rues Lapierre and Pascal.
When police arrived at the site, they did not find a victim nor did they spot a suspect in the area, SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin told MTL Blog.
Shells were found on the ground, so a crime scene was established and a canine unit was brought in to search for evidence. Forensic experts then arrived alongside investigators.
Several hours later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound to their lower body was admitted into a nearby hospital. The police believe this person to be the victim of the attack.
The injury is reportedly not life-threatening and no suspect has been apprehended at this time.
