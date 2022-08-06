Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal police

A Man Was Injured After Gunshots Were Fired In Montreal-Nord

The investigation is still ongoing, the SPVM said.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Police car flashing lights and sirens at night.

Michael Förtsch | Unsplash

A man was injured after multiple gunshots were fired in the Montreal-Nord borough. The Montreal Police (SPVM) are currently investigating the event.

SPVM spokesperson, Veronique Comtois stated that a 27-year-old man was "lightly injured" after shots were fired Friday around 11:25 p.m.

A call was made to 911 after multiple gunshots were heard on av. Lapierre near boulevard Maurice-Duplessis. Police officers arrived at the scene and were able to locate shell casings on the ground and bullet impact marks on vehicles in the surrounding area.

Investigators were sent to analyze the scene and the investigation is still ongoing, the SPVM stated.

Comtois said that the information gathered by officers and investigators indicates gunshots were fired at a group of people. While it has not yet been confirmed, the SPVM believe the man's injury was possibly caused by a firearm.

The man was not transported to the hospital.

As of now, no suspect has been located and no other injuries regarding this particular event have been reported by the Montreal police.

This event follows multiple shootings that took place in Montreal and Laval on August 2 and 3 resulting in three deaths. These incidents marked the 16th and 17th homicides on the Island of Montreal in 2022 so far.

Earlier this month, a 24-year-old man was also injured in a Montreal-Nord shooting. However, no suspect has been apprehended.

The SPVM have indicated violent crime is on the rise with more incidents involving gunfire being reported throughout the city of Montreal.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

