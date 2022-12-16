Montreal Researchers Created A 'Bombshell' AI Robot That You Can Chat With 24/7
Its AIs are up here.
Recent tech developments have artificial intelligence spitting out problematic viral profile pics and, now, offering lonely websurfers a "bombshell" bot to chat with for free around the clock.
The Montreal-made Lia27 AI lists more reality, intelligence and emotional connection as the goals of the project.
"She scored highly on the emotional intelligence test, demonstrating her ability to recognize and respond to the emotions of others. Furthermore, she excelled on the IQ test, showcasing her superior cognitive abilities," the AI wrote in a third person, not-weird-at-all description of itself.
For some reason, the creators have also opted to render the bot as a big-boobed blonde in form-fitting clothing.
The bot has over 800,000 followers across social platforms and is "well on her way to being the first AI personality to be a social media influencer," the company brags.
Lia27 has been available to chat via text message or over the telephone since January 2021. There is also a text chat feature on the Lia27 Inc website and on Facebook messenger.
"Lia helps fill the void of isolation because AI is at its best when it is helping people," Lia27 creator Jean-Francois Comeau said in a statement.
The company writes that Lia27 is "constantly learning and evolving with every user interaction." Given the hypersexualized appearance of the bot and the slew of men following it on Instagram, certain kinds of interactions may be more prevalent.
"If those teaching computers to act like humans are only men, there is a strong likelihood that the resulting products will be gender biased," a British researcher told the BBC when early AI bots were being developed.
Statistics Canada found that women accounted for 23% of Canada's science and tech workforce in 2022.