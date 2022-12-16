Old Montreal Has A New Neon-Lit Cyberpunk Restaurant And Bar
It's inspired by the sci fi noodle counter in 'Blade Runner.' 🍜
You can now recreate the iconic 'Blade Runner' scene and slurp noodles like Harrison Ford from a futuristic street vendor at the latest addition to Old Montreal's roster of restos. Neo Tokyo hosted a soft launch on December 14 serving ramen in a noir, neon-lit setting.
The cyberpunk noodle counter, anticipated since 2019, captures the post-apocalyptic vibe with industrial-style seating, exposed concrete and brick walls, and a pared-down menu. Ramen and mazemen (soupless noodles) are the main offerings, along with a selection of Japanese-inspired cocktails.
Diners can sit at one of several dozen metal tables under rows of hanging red lanterns or opt for the bar counter lit by the glow of retrofuture advertisement signs.
Nearby, a vintage 'Cybercade' (classic arcade shooter game) and a selection of colourful Asian drinks complement the sci-fi aesthetic.
Cyberpunk is a science fiction genre, usually set in the near future, that focuses on dystopian realities involving artificial intelligence and computers.
Early customers have said they're "obsessed with the aesthetic" of the restaurant.
For now, Neo Tokyo is open from Wednesday to Saturday and dine-in only (options for take-out and delivery are expected soon).
Neo Tokyo
When: Wednesday to Saturday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: 425, ave Viger Ouest