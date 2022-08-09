Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

9 Montreal Restaurants & Cafés So Gorg They'll Make Your Instagram Followers Jealous

Anything for the 'gram.📱

Staff Writer
Person poses in front of the Montreal skyline as seen from Terrasse Carla. Right: Person poses in Caffe Un Po' Di Più.

@demayamayers | Instagram, @ttttttt_fiona | Instagram

Because we love to eat tasty dishes in stunning interiors and show them to the world on social media, here's a list of Montreal restaurants you should visit for your next Instagram photoshoot.

These pretty cafés and eateries should satisfy both your cravings and your follower base. You're welcome!

Terrasse Carla

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 985, boulevard Saint-Laurent (sixth floor)

Why You Need To Go: This Chinatown rooftop terrasse opened its doors in May. You too can pose on the patio, drink in hand, with the Montreal skyline in the background.

Website

Caffe Un Po' Di Più

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 3, rue de la Commune E.

Why You Need To Go: Located in the Old Port, this Italian café is charming with its light green paint, stone walls and colourful tiles. You can enjoy four different spritz cocktails, pasta, burrata and more in a cozy atmosphere. The wine list, which only contains Italian 'vinos,' is not to be neglected.

Website

India Rosa

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1241, avenue du Mont-Royal E.

Why You Need To Go: This plant-filled "chic 'n chill" restaurant serves modern interpretations of traditional Indian dishes. The contemporary indie decor is as warm and comforting as the food — hats off to the vegetarian butter chicken.

Website

Greenwood Summerhouse

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 729, rue de la Cathédrale

Why You Need To Go: This ephemeral terrasse is open until September, and you don't want to miss the chance to take a pic in this urban oasis inspired by Mexican forests. Your followers might think you're on vacation in Tulum, while you're simply enjoying some nice Mediterranean cuisine in this new Montreal jungle.

Website

Bar George

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: Le Mount Stephen, 1440, rue Drummond

Why You Need To Go: Located in a registered heritage building, this wood-clad boutique hotel bar has a British food menu and tasty signature cocktails. The dark tables and chairs paired with the mouldings and wall art create a stately ambience that will bring you back in time. Bar George is worth a visit for 5à7 Insta pictures that stand out.

Website

Pastel Rita

Price: 💸💸

Address: 5761, Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Why You Need To Go: With all its pastel furniture, Pastel Rita is definitely Instagram-worthy. The convivial space includes a buvette for coffee and wine lovers, as well as a tattoo parlour. The juxtaposition of the pink dining room with the big deep green bar is especially striking.

Website

Ristorante Beatrice 

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1504, rue Sherbrooke O.

Why You Need To Go: This one is a classic summer spot. Beatrice is extremely elegant with warm lighting and plants covering all the walls. We love the indoor-outdoor continuity and the fine Italian cuisine.

Website

Damas

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Address: 1201, avenue Van Horne

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous Syrian restaurant has it all: scrumptious middle eastern dishes, a plant-trimmed terrasse, and a moody, whimsical dinner room that looks like it's something out of Arabian Nights.

Website

Blossom

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1101, boulevard de Maisonneuve E.

Why You Need To Go: Just the indoor cherry blossom tree on its own makes the restaurant beautiful. On top that, you can rely on a nice-looking sushi platter, a sake cocktail, the chic minimalist decor and good lighting for your next trending Instagram picture.

Website

