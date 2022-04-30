Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal restaurants

2 Montreal Restaurants Got Named Among The Best In The World

Quebec City, Toronto, and Vancouver restos also made the list!

Associate Editor
Interior of Montreal restaurant Maison Boulud, Right: Person eating at Toque! restaurant in Montreal.

Interior of Montreal restaurant Maison Boulud, Right: Person eating at Toque! restaurant in Montreal.

@maisonboulud | Instagram, @restaurant_toque | Instagram

Montreal restaurants are out here snagging awards left and right now!

The city is known to be a culinary hot spot across the world, and there really is no denying how astounding our food scene is. Well, Forbes would agree after including two Montreal restaurants in its list of Travel Guide Star Awards winners.

Forbes released the winners of its 2022 Star Awards on April 26, recognizing the "most outstanding hotels, restaurants and spas" across the globe that travellers just have to visit.

A total of 253 restaurants made up the best of the best when it comes to international food and Montreal seized two of those spots.

Forbes pretty much sends secret agents...okay not agents but inspectors to luxury hotels, restaurants and spas across the world in order to compile the award-winning list.

"Our global team of inspectors are anonymous at all times, so they have the same experience as a typical guest," Forbes stated.

So, which two acclaimed Montreal restaurants actually made the list?

Maison Boulud

Award Ranking: 4-Star

Cuisine: French

Address: Ritz-Carlton, 1228, rue Sherbrooke St O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Located in the Ritz-Carlton, Daniel Boulud has left the mastery behind the restaurant's delectable dishes in the hands of executive chef Riccardo Bertolino. The delish spot is known for creating a perfect balance of luxury and comfort with a menu that can only be described as bold, creative, and whimsical.

Menu

Toque!

Award Ranking: 4-Star

Cuisine: Québecois

Address: 900, Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC

Why You Should Go: Toque! mixes luxurious and contemporary together to create a menu you will definitely want to get a taste of. The renowned spot is known for its garnished plats that are so stunning you'll feel bad ruining the presentation. Norman Laprise certainly knows his way around the kitchen, putting a dash of his culinary magic in every dish he crafts.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...