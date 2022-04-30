2 Montreal Restaurants Got Named Among The Best In The World
Quebec City, Toronto, and Vancouver restos also made the list!
Montreal restaurants are out here snagging awards left and right now!
The city is known to be a culinary hot spot across the world, and there really is no denying how astounding our food scene is. Well, Forbes would agree after including two Montreal restaurants in its list of Travel Guide Star Awards winners.
Forbes released the winners of its 2022 Star Awards on April 26, recognizing the "most outstanding hotels, restaurants and spas" across the globe that travellers just have to visit.
A total of 253 restaurants made up the best of the best when it comes to international food and Montreal seized two of those spots.
Forbes pretty much sends secret agents...okay not agents but inspectors to luxury hotels, restaurants and spas across the world in order to compile the award-winning list.
"Our global team of inspectors are anonymous at all times, so they have the same experience as a typical guest," Forbes stated.
So, which two acclaimed Montreal restaurants actually made the list?
Maison Boulud
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: French
Address: Ritz-Carlton, 1228, rue Sherbrooke St O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Located in the Ritz-Carlton, Daniel Boulud has left the mastery behind the restaurant's delectable dishes in the hands of executive chef Riccardo Bertolino. The delish spot is known for creating a perfect balance of luxury and comfort with a menu that can only be described as bold, creative, and whimsical.
Toque!
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: Québecois
Address: 900, Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Toque! mixes luxurious and contemporary together to create a menu you will definitely want to get a taste of. The renowned spot is known for its garnished plats that are so stunning you'll feel bad ruining the presentation. Norman Laprise certainly knows his way around the kitchen, putting a dash of his culinary magic in every dish he crafts.