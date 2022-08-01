Montreal Is Getting Its First Drag Convention In 2023, Inspired By RuPaul's DragCon
It will put Quebec's style of drag centre stage.
Montreal's talented drag scene is about to get a major boost. A brand new Rendez-Vous de la Drag convention — the first of its kind in the province — is slated for May 27 to 28, 2023.
The inclusive event will feature dozens of drag artists performing, meeting fans and celebrating queer culture. Both days will be full of shows, workshops, and panel discussions that focus on topics like the art of make-up, costumes and wigs.
"All forms of drag will be represented at the event. Whether it's impersonators, drag kings, drag queens, women performing as drag queens, trans people doing drag, they'll all be there! The different styles of drag, like clownish, serious, underground and weird, will all be represented at the event," event organizer Michel Dorion told MTL Blog.
Taking inspiration from RuPaul's DragCon, the annual celebration of drag culture that started in L.A. and has since spread worldwide, Rendez-Vous de la Drag will put the Quebec style of drag centre stage.
"Quebec drag culture is less guided by the camera and performers diverge from the 'hard to approach' star dynamic that is more present in the United States," said Dorion.
"It's probably due to the difference in audience size, but Quebec drag artists are accustomed to and appreciate interactions with the public. It is common to see them going to meet audience members after their performances, whether in bars or other venues."
In the U.S., fans usually have to buy a ticket to formally meet with drag artists. While that option will exist at Rendez-Vous de la Drag, Dorion said the focus will be on more natural encounters between the public and local stars.
"I want to create a space for the public and artists to meet in-person and have the time to get to know each other better," he said.
"The goal is to give everyone the chance to learn more about this diverse art style. I want to place the audience experience at the heart of the event."
Dorion is a veteran drag queen and long-time Céline Dion impersonator who performs at (and co-owns) Bar Cocktail in the Village — a hub for drag shows and screenings of RuPaul's Drag Race episodes. He also recently founded Productions MIDOR, the first agency managing drag artists and producing shows in Quebec.
If you're looking to attend Rendez-Vous de la Drag, artist registration and ticket sales for the public will open soon.