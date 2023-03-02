Montreal Will Pay You Up To $19.16/Hour To Be A Lifeguard This Summer, No Experience Required
This classic seasonal job could be your next career move!
Calling all CPR-certified swimming enthusiasts: the city of Montreal is hiring lifeguards and aquatics supervisors across the city for the summer of 2023. These seasonal roles are open to any interested and qualified Montrealers, with training available, per Valérie Plante.
"It's an opportunity to join a dynamic team, to work outside and to have challenging responsibilities!" Plante said in an Instagram video posted on March 2.
Here's what's available.
Lifeguard
Salary: Starting wage of $17.06 with Bronze Cross certification, $18.11 with National Lifeguard certification and $19.16 with National Lifeguard certification and Lifesaving Society Instructor or Swim for Life certification. A 10% premium is given for evening and weekend work
Location: All boroughs of the City of Montreal
Who Should Apply: Montrealers with at least a high school diploma can apply for a myriad of lifeguarding roles across the city, which involve supervising swimmers and ensuring that pool rules are respected. You'd also be responsible for intervening in the case of an emergency, maintaining pool cleanliness, and preventing water injuries and other trauma. No experience is required, but applicants should have a general first aid certificate, such as a Bronze Cross certification or a National Lifeguard certification.
Lifeguard - Team Leader
Salary: $19.33 to $24.18 hourly, with 10% premium for evening and weekend work
Location: Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a high school diploma and at least one year of aquatic activity supervision experience can apply for this role, which involves supervising and coordinating a team of lifeguards. Under your guidance, lifeguards will ensure the cleanliness and safety of the pool area at all times and supervise swimmers. A general first aid certificate is a requirement, and national lifeguarding certifications are an asset.
