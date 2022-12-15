7 Hot Springs & Thermal Pools In Quebec That Are Magical In Winter
So many warm, dreamy outdoor pools out there 🤩
At least once in the upcoming winter months in Quebec, it could be nice to take part in an outdoor activity that doesn’t involve thick layers of clothing — and fortunately there are hot springs and thermal pools for that very purpose. La belle province has many beautiful outdoor geothermal pools where you can soak away your worries and body aches despite icy temps.
If you're hoping for a total Blue Lagoon experience, Quebec has a bunch of projects coming up such as the construction of four Quebec geothermal villages with massive lagoons modelled after the iconic European resort starting in 2023.
But in the meantime, there are already plenty of outdoor heated pools out there that offer a magical vibe, all gorgeous in their own way. Here are seven man-made hot springs and thermal pools in Quebec that will help you relax this snowy season.
Kōena spa
Price: $39+ per person
Address: 1172 Aylmer Rd., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This 44,000-square-foot spa in Gatineau has several outdoor pools, including three hot baths. Located along the Ottawa River, it offers nordic baths combined with a Hawaiian atmosphere to make to feel like you're on vacation overseas.
Strøm Spa
Price: Varies by service
Address:
- 515 boulevard Champlain, Quebec City, QC
- 1001 Boulevard de la Forêt, Île-des-Sœurs, QC
- 641 Chemin de la Montagne, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC
- 1705 rue Roy, Sherbrooke, QC
Why You Need To Go: Strøm Spa in Old Quebec has a stunning infinity pool along the St. Lawrence River. Plus, it's home to "North America's largest flotation bath," an Epsom-salt bath that makes visitors feel like they're floating in the ocean. Strøm Spa has three other locations in the province, including two very close to home.
Förena Thermal City
Price: Starting at 65$
Address: 250, Rang des Vingt-Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Only 30 minutes from Montreal, this 600,000-square-foot spa has indoor and outdoor pools including thermal experiences inspired by Icelandic methods as well as spaces for beauty treatments and massage therapy.
Spa Scandinave
Price: $75 from Sunday to Friday. 85$ on Saturday.
Address: 4280 Montée Ryan, Mont Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: A 90-minute drive from Montreal (if traffic is in your favour), Spa Scandinave is immersed in nature. You can indulge in eucalyptus steam baths, dry saunas, thermal waterfalls and hot baths. The "thermal journey" is available without a reservation.
Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: $90 for the thermal experience
Address: 16 Chemin Nordik, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This huge spa is located in the Outaouais region. This destination has 10 outdoor baths, nine saunas and one infinity pool. You'll also find a saltwater flotation pool, a biergarten and three other restaurants.
Polar Bear's Club
Price: $80 for "Nordic relaxation"
Address: 930 Boulevard des Laurentides, Piedmont, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just one hour from Montreal, this spa has three entry points to a river and two thermal waterfalls. Inspired by Finnish thermal traditions, the facility also houses steam and dry heat saunas, as well as outdoor pools.
Siberia Spa
Price: $55 daily entry spa
Address: 339, rue de Genève, Lac-Beauport, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spa in the forest has Scandinavian-inspired hot and cold tubs, a café and several relaxation areas by the river. More than ten massage therapy options are available for those in need of deep relaxation.