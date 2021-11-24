Montreal's 2021 Black Friday Deals List
For those looking to shop local!
Even though we Canadians don't celebrate American Thanksgiving, we all still love to celebrate the holiday that comes the following day: Black Friday. For those looking to support local this year, we've created a list of Montreal's 2021 Black Friday deals, all of which were confirmed with MTL Blog.
Each of these brands has sales happening on their website, so you won't even need to leave your bed to take advantage of the sweet discounts.
Fashion Hub Club
Black Friday sale: Buy one get one 50% off sitewide
When: From Friday, November 26 to Monday, November 29
Where: Online
About the shop: Fashion Hub Club is an online shop that features iconic pieces and essentials from premium brands. It also prides itself on being the official Kangol Apparel distributor.
Siella
Black Friday sale: 30% off on select styles "with a SPECIAL surprise on Black Friday and Cyber Monday" and free shipping. "New customers get an additional 10% off when they subscribe to Siella's newsletter," the brand told MTL Blog.
When: On now until Monday, November 29
Where: Online
About the brand: "For women, by women," Siella is an e-commerce clothing company that creates thoughtfully designed underwear and loungewear pieces to feel good in.
One Of A Kind (OAK)
Black Friday sale: Up to 50 % off plus a free BAPE duffle bag (value of $125) for free with every purchase of $500 or more (from November 26-29 only)
When: On now until Monday, November 29
Where: 4930B, rue Sherbrooke O., Westmount, QC & 590, Prom. Du Centropolis, Laval, QC and online
About the store: The owners of OAK, Franco Benalia and Andrew Rusnac, are on a mission to make the sneaker industry more accessible to Montrealers. "People don't want to get shoes that they can get in a regular store," Franco told MTL Blog.
Tissu Quotidien
Black Friday sale: 25-50% off sitewide excluding monogramming
When: Friday, November 26 to Monday, November 29
Where: Online
About the brand: All Tissu Quotidien items are made from 100% terry cloth cotton. "Our textiles are unpretentious but are meant for the elaborate," the owner explained to MTL Blog. This woman-owned brand also offers custom embroidery. A percentage of the shop's sales is donated to local mental health initiatives.
Soare
Black Friday sale: 25% off sitewide plus a free black or white Soare tee with every purchase
When: Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28
Where: Online
About the brand: This local brand specializes in personalized clothing and one-of-a-kind productions. Robert Soare, the owner, told MTL Blog, says the brand prides itself in "taking streetstyle and bringing it to high fashion without losing its urban essence" and aims to "help individuals stand out with artistic pieces they can wear with confidence free of judgment."
Beez by Izabelle
Black Friday sale: By one get one 50% off, plus additional discounts on summer products
When: Friday, November 26
Where: Online
About the brand: Beez by Izabelle is a handmade natural cosmetics and lip care line that was just launched this spring. "Everything is handmade with love" and products are not tested on animals.
Valentina Boutique
Black Friday sale: 25% off in-store and sitewide (plus free shipping) with some items up to 40% off
When: Friday, November 26 to Monday, November 29
Where: 1878, rue Ontario E., Montreal, QC and online
About the store: "Valentina Boutique was founded by Alison and Rene (high school sweethearts) our goal is to inspire through fashion and style but also encourage and promote local brands," the owners told MTL Blog.
Nishi Pearls
Black Friday sale: 20% off sitewide with the coupon code "BLACKFRIYAY"
When: Friday, November 26 to Monday, November 29
Where: Online
About the brand: Nishi Pearls aims to reinvent genuine pearl jewelry "while offering high quality and conscious pieces at fair prices."
MWL Apparel
Black Friday sale: 20% off entire site
When: From Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28
Where: Online
About the brand: This online shop offers all kinds of unique printed apparel, plus accessories like mugs and candles.
Ecksand
Black Friday sale: 20% off sitewide, excluding the Little Seasons Collection, engagement rings, wedding rings, gemstone rings, custom designs and eternity rings
When: On now and will "run indefinitely"
Where: 632, rue Cathcart, Montreal QC and online
About the brand: Ecksand describes its brand as "pioneers of conscious high-end jewelry with pretty awesome values that matter to us all."
SSENSE
Black Friday sale: Up to 50% off sitewide
When: On now until an undetermined date
Where: Online
About the shop: SSENSE, a Montreal-based global e-commerce platform, sells all kinds of high-end designer brands and streetwear.