WestJet's Black Friday Sale Has Round-Trip Flights To The Dominican Republic For $563
The airline is offering discounted flights across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.
If you're already mentally planning your escape from the cold, WestJet's "Black Friday's Escape to Great Sale" is on now to help you make that dream a reality — and at a discounted price.
The Canadian airline is offering deals on fares across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean, so you've got a ton of destinations to choose from.
One of the best deals we could find from Montreal was a $562.36 flight from Montreal to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic in January 2022 — so you'll only have to wait two short months before you're sipping piña coladas in the sand.
You have until November 28 to book if you want to take advantage of these sweet flights deals, and your trip will have to take place between November 23, 2021, and June 22, 2022.
There are blackout dates for this sale though, which are as follows: December 16-23, 2021; December 26-30 ,2021; January 1-5, 2022; February 17-22, 2022; February 25-27, 2022; March 11-13, 2022; March 18-20, 2022; March 25-27, 2022; April 14-19, 2022 and May 19-24, 2022.
But looking at those dates, you realize you get deals for the week of Valentine's Day if you're hoping to spend it on the beach with your boo.
Discounts are available for Basic, Econo, Premium, and Business class, so no matter how you like to fly, WestJet's got a little something for you.
Other airlines have Black Friday sales on right now as well. Like Air Canada, with seven-day vacation packages to Mexico starting at $519 in April 2022.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.