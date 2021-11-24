Costco Canada's Black Friday Is Happening Now With Some Major Deals On Electronics
You can save up to $100 on some items!
'Tis the season for sales. If you've been on the hunt for some new electronics, Costco Canada's Black Friday sale is here to answer your prayers.
The whole-sale retailer is offering discounts on all kinds of products both in-store and online — here are some of our favourites.
Cleer Audio Flow II Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Google Assistant
Price: $130.24 (
$199.99)
Details: These earphones are made to help drown out all distractions so you can focus on what you're listening to. They have Bluetooth and Google Assistant built-in.
This deal is valid until November 29.
Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch
Price: $149.99 (
$229.99)
Details: Let's face it, we're so 2000 and late if we don't have some sort of Fitbit yet. Being able to text and call from a watch may help make your life a whole lot easier. This smartwatch from Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in plus different fitness features, sleep tools, different applications and more than six days of battery life.
This deal is valid until November 29.
Google Nest Doorbell
Price: $169.99 (
$239.99)
Details: This battery-operated doorbell lets you see what's happening in front of your home 24/7 and sends you personal alerts about activity on your doorstep.
This deal is valid until December 2.
ASUS C523NA-CB01T-CB Chromebook, N3350
Price: $249.99 (
$349.99)
Details: Looking for a new laptop? This ASUS Chromebook has a 180-degree hinge that allows it to be laid flat, a touch screen, and is designed to last for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
This deal is valid until December 5.
JBL Charge Essential Portable Waterproof Speaker with Power Bank
Price: $154.99 (
$164.99)
Details: A waterproof speaker is a must during any season in Canada. This JBL portable speaker is set to last for up to 20 hours of playtime and can wirelessly connect with up to two smartphones or tablets.
This deal is valid until November 30.
Homedics 360° Deluxe Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
Price: $99.99 (
$149.99)
Details: This humidifier has a built-in timer setting for up to 12 hours, a programmable humidity target, mist intensity and mist temperature. It also has an essential oil tray for all your favourite scents.
This deal is valid until December 5.
Oster Digital French Door Toaster Oven with Air Fry
Price: $159.99 (
$199.99)
Details: This toaster oven with air fry lets you reduce your overall cooking time drastically. It has interior lighting built-in, three rack positions, and 10 preset cooking functions, including Air Fry, Slow Cook, and Dehydrate.
The deal is valid until November 29.