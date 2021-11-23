Air Canada's Black Friday Sale Is On & 7-Day Vacation Packages To Mexico Start At $519
Who's ready to escape the cold?
The snow has officially fallen and so many of us are already fed up with the cold. Since we all know we're going to have to endure it for months on end, many of us are already planning our escape to warmer climates.
No time to waste — now seems like the perfect time to book a trip because Air Canada's Black Friday sale is on and you can save up to 40% off on vacation packages.
One of the best vacation deals we've seen is a seven-day trip to Hotel Tukan & Beach Club in Cancun, Mexico that starts at $519 in April.
Other options for vacation package destinations from Montreal include various cities in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America.
And if you were hoping to hit up Hawaii, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando in 2022, the Black Friday sale is applicable on flight and hotel packages to these places.
The common denominator between all these destinations? Sunshine, sweet sweet sunshine, which we're all going to need a good dose of come February.
Air Canada Vacations' Black Friday up to 40% off sale works for trips anytime between February to October 2022, so you've got plenty of options for when to take your next vacation days.
The Black Friday sale goes until November 25, so you're going to have to make up your mind quickly if you want to reap these benefits.
And with Christmas coming up, what better gift to give someone than a trip to a sunny location?
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.