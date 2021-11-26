Air Transat Has Black Friday Flights Down South For Under $300 Until Sunday
On the list for less than $300: New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, among others.
The weather in Montreal is getting colder and snow storms are on the horizon. But luckily, there are some black Friday travel deals you can take advantage of with Air Transat.
According to their website, Air Transat is offering discount flight deals for less than $300. There's also a number of tropical beach locations you can get to for as little as $441 and European cities you can get lost in for as little as $650. But it's important to note that these black Friday deals end November 28.
Among the places you can visit for less than $300 are New Orleans and Fort Lauderdale, which means you could avoid freezing temperatures altogether and relish the holiday season by the water.
However, if you're unable to book a flight during the holidays, there are a few tropical beach locations you can get to in the $400 range include Varadero, Santa Clara, Cayo Coco and Holguin. You can kick off the start of 2022 with a tan that will make your friends jealous.
If you're more into European architecture, museums, art and culture, you could venture off to Lisbon and/or Paris. Instead of walking in minus zero temperatures or slipping on ice on your daily commute, you can spend part of 2022's more frigid days taking pics in front of the Eiffel Tower. Maybe even run into Cristiano Ronaldo if he's back in Portugal to take a break from Manchester United.
Transat also offers low-cost couples package deals to all-inclusive hotels. An example of this is a stay at the Hotel Playa Coco Santa Maria in Cuba for $649 per adult.