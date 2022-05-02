Montreal's Atwater Market Plants Are Back To Make It The Most Colourful Spot In the City
April showers have brought May flowers 🌷
Montreal's Atwater Market is back in bloom with plants galore to spruce up your home. The massive garden centre near the Lachine Canal has reopened for the season with some stalls already set up and vendors starting to sell plants and flowers. That means the market will soon be one of the most vibrant spots in the city and a one stop shop for all your spring gardening needs.
"Everyone is settling in little by little, we recently took down the winter mall. By next week everyone should be there," said market spokesperson Alice Cote.
The outdoor part of Atwater Market will be lined with blossoms and sprouts of all shades and types. Perennials like tulips, calibrachoas, and geraniums are in season and will make up a large part of the flower sections.
If you're looking to turn your home into a tropical escape, the market will also have Chinese fan palms, bamboo palms, and birds of paradise to pick from.
Herbs like mint and basil will also be on sale, along with a huge selection of succulents and cacti. You can even choose from a selection of creative pots to house your new plants. A corner of the market carries both indoor and balcony plant holders.
Once you're done picking out your new garden, you can always stock up on fruit and vegetables from one of the nearby produce stands. Fiddleheads are in season for a short time this month, along with Quebec asparagus. Sausages and steaks from one of the on-site delis make a perfect pairing for a springtime grill out.