Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lachine canal

Montreal's Lachine Canal Is Getting A Massive, 3,000-Person Pop-Up Terrasse This Summer

It will only last four days!

Senior Editor
La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest 2021.

La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest 2021.

Les Guinguettes | Facebook

Montreal summer is back in a big way. La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest, a pop-up bar and event space that drew throngs of Montrealers to the banks of the Lachine Canal in the summer of 2021, is coming back this year with an area three times larger than its previous edition.

Organizers tell MTL Blog that with the additional capacity, the site, in the Parc de l'Ancienne-cour-de-triage between the canal and rue Saint-Patrick, will be able to accommodate more than 3,000 people.

But unlike the weeks-long 2021 edition, this year's Guinguette du Sud-Ouest will take place across just four days, June 23 to 26, including Quebec's national holiday, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, for which organizers are collaborating with the borough for a special celebration.

The complete program is forthcoming, but the hope is that this more concentrated version will enable organizers to put on an even more dazzling jamboree. The 2021 edition included a menu with cocktails by the pitcher and vegan tapas, burgers and hot dogs. No word yet on what hungry revellers can expect this year.

Other boroughs might once again see their own Guingettes, too. In 2021, Parc Jean-Drapeau and Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles's Parc Saint-Joseph each hosted their own pop-up terrasse.

Also on the horizon from organizers of Les Guingettes: a Noël des campeurs ("Camper's Christmas") event in Old Montreal that could include on-site camping in collaboration with Parks Canada.

Here's what we know so far:

La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest

Where: Parc de l'Ancienne-cour-de-triage, between the Lachine Canal and rue Saint-Patrick in the Sud-Ouest.

When: June 23 to 26

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...